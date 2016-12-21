Shaw girls hold off Hardaway down the stretch for 54-50 win

In a game that was tight throughout, the Shaw girls basketball team held on down the stretch to defeat Hardaway 54-50 Tuesday.
Dawniqua Snead and Yolanda Givens led Shaw offensively with 22 points apiece, while Hardaway's Olivia Cochran scored 22 points as well.
Leading 51-49 with 31.7 seconds remaining, the Raiders took control on an alternating possession. Hardaway fouled quickly, and Shaw missed the front end of a 1-and-1. But the Hawks turned over the ball on its possession and never got closer.
The first half was a battle of two low-post players, and it was a treat for the fans. Snead, a senior, against Shaw's 6-foot-1 freshman Cochran. Both entered the game averaging more than 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Cochran came out strong, scoring and rebounding seemingly at will. Foul trouble did force a short trip to the bench, though. Snead hit her season average of 13 points by halftime, getting into a rhythm, knocking down a few shots in a row. She had 11 of Shaw's 19 points in the second quarter.
The game remained tight at the half, with Shaw leading 29-27.
Hardaway immediately began looking Cochran at the post as the third quarter began. Hawks junior guard Trinity Eubanks began scoring and getting to the rim, knocking down a handful of free throws in the third, and once again Shaw led by two, 40-38, setting up a tight fourth quarter.
Shaw hosts Marion County in its Christmas tournament, where Hardaway (6-5) will compete as well.
