Chris Hicks leads dominant Shaw performance against Hardaway

From the opening tip, Shaw took control of its boys basketball game with Hardaway on Tuesday and left with an 80-44 victory.
Hardaway struggled from the field and didn't notch its first basket until nearly five minutes into the game.
Shaw's Chris Hicks knocked down four 3-pointers and a layup for 14 points in the first quarter. He finished with a game-high 21 points, benefiting from aggressive play on both ends of the court from Lincoln Smith, who finished the game with 10 points.
Senior forward Devan Porter-Wilson added 10 points in the first half and finished with 12.
Hardaway sophomore Ty Bonner was the lone bright spot for the team in the first half, scoring 10 of his team's 19 points as the Raiders led by 29. Bonner finished with a team-best 16 points despite fouling out with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders lead never dropped below 20 points in the second half.
Shaw (7-4) hosts Central (7-1) at its Christmas Tournament, where Hardaway (1-10) will face an opponent to be determined.
