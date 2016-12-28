Spencer's Giovonnia Moore earns Small School Player of the Year

The halls and classrooms of Spencer might have looked a little unfamiliar after transferring from Carver late in his junior year. But in the weight room and on the practice field, many of the players made Giovonnia Moore feel quite at home.
“I had already played with them at Eddy (Middle School),” Moore said. “I knew most of them. It was fun.”
Moore’s transition on the field was seamless, said Spencer coach Pierre Coffey. His impact on the team was immediate. One of his best games all season came in the opener — against Carver, oddly enough.
“He’s very passionate about football,” Coffey said. “He’s been playing football all his life. He’s very athletic to be that big (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) and he’s very physical.”
Moore’s play at middle linebacker earned him All-Bi-City Small School Player of the Year.
Glenwood’s Brandon Moseley is Offensive Player of the Year. Kadarrius Hartage of Marion County is Defensive Player of the Year. Manchester’s Deenizio Gamble is Athlete of the Year.
Jason Gibson of Glenwood is Coach of the Year. This was Gibson’s first season with the Gators. He also serves as head coach and director of football operations for the Columbus Lions.
Moore was joined by eight teammates on the first team. Kendrick and Brookstone each placed four players on the first team, while Manchester, Calvary Christian and Glenwood each had three first-teamers.
On a team filled with a lot of talent, Moore’s performance stood out. It has also earned him scholarship offers from Indiana, North Carolina State, East Carolina, Tennessee State as well as several junior colleges, according to Coffey. Moore hasn’t set a timetable for making his decision and sounded grateful to have options.
“I’m just ready to start back playing football again,” Moore said. “It’s just the opportunity to play. I’m looking forward to playing middle linebacker and walk away with my degree.”
Coffey said Moore is a leader in the weight room with a bench press of 350 pounds, squat of 485 and power clean of 285. His 40-yard dash time is in the 4.7 range. Although he dropped about 15 pounds after arriving at Spencer, Moore realizes his college coaches are going to keep pushing him and “change my body type.”
“I just know there’s always room for improvement,” Moore said.
Moore models himself after two players on the opposite end of their careers — retired Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Alabama senior Reuben Foster.
“When they get you, they’ve got you, and they make you pay for it,” he said.
One of Moore’s highlights came against Dougherty, when he intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.
Another memorable game came in the season finale against Heard County. It was a Saturday afternoon game. Moore had to take the SAT that morning and didn’t arrive to the game until shortly before halftime. Spencer was losing 13-0 so Moore felt a sense of urgency to make an impact.
“He played amazing,” Coffey said. “He was a force to be reckoned with.”
His coach has also been impressed with Moore’s intangibles — his work ethic, attitude, desire and personality.
“He’s a kid that once you get to know him, you can’t help but to root for him.”
2016 All Bi-City Small School Football Team
Schools: Brookstone, Pacelli, Chattahoochee County, Manchester, Marion County, Glenwood, Spencer, Jordan, Kendrick, Calvary
Player of the Year — Giovonnia Moore, Spencer, Sr. — 6-2, 235; 93 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 int; preseason All-state selection.
Offensive Player of the Year — Brandon Moseley, Glenwood, Sr. — 6-0, 185; 2,626 total yards and 24 TDs; 83 carries for 621 yards, 6 TDs; 153 for 284 passing for 2,005 yards, 18 TDs; AISA All-Star selection.
Defensive Player of the Year — Kadarrius Hartage, Marion County, Sr. — 6-1, 175; 11 sacks, 89 tackles.
Athlete of the Year — Deenizio Gamble, Manchester, So. — 29 tackles, 2 int.
Coach of the Year — Jason Gibson, Glenwood
QUARTERBACK
Khalil Thomas, Spencer, Sr. — 6-1, 170; 98 for 147 passing for 1,338 yards, 8 TDs;
RUNNING BACKS
Malic Bonner, ChattCo, Jr. — 5-11, 170; 234 carries for 1,438 yards, 11 TDs, nine 2-pt conversions; eight 100-yard-plus rushing games; 1 punt return TD; 90 points
Tre Gamble, Manchester, Sr. — 5-9, 170; 116 carries for 1,110 yards, 20 TDs.
Jaleel Grimes, Spencer, Sr. — 5-9, 185; 587 yards, 6 TDs; 421 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 1,008 all-purpose yards.
WIDE RECEIVERS
D’Andre Snead, Jordan, Sr. — 6-4, 190; 40 receptions for 806 yards, 7 TD; 2 int, 24 tackles.
Bryce Andrews, Calvary, Jr. — 6-4, 200; 36 receptions for 741 yards, 6 TDs.
Ervin Davis, Spencer, Sr. — 5-10, 180; 710 yards, 6 TDs.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Yemajesty Sanders, Spencer, Sr. — 6-6, 320; Graded out at 88 percent.
Danny Marshall, Manchester, Sr. — 6-1, 215.
Stephen Cooper, Kendrick, Sr. — 6-2, 295.
Daniel Amos, Brookstone, Sr. — 6-2, 195.
Austin Conner, Marion, Jr. — 6-2, 260.
UTILITY
Kasen Andrews, Calvary, Jr. — 6-4, 203; First Team All-Region; 107 completions for 1,849 yards, 22 TDs; 92 carries for 330 yards, 5 TDs.
Jaharee Mons, Spencer, Jr. — 5-8, 180; 780 yards, 7 TDs rushing
Cory Calhoun, Spencer, So. — 5-11, 165; 28 receptions for 586 yards; 275 yards rushing; 11 TDs.
KICKER
Thomas Camacho, Glenwood, So. — 41-for-43 PATs; 4-for-6 FGs; 55 points.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Josh Long, Brookstone, Sr. — 6-2, 250.
Lorenzo Ramsey, Marion County, Jr. — 6-2, 220; 94 tackles.
JQuan Langley, Kendrick, Sr. — 5-10, 190; 23 assists, 35 solo tackles, 10 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 FF, 1 int.
Marquis Hamilton, Spencer, Sr. — 6-0, 240; 87 tackles, 9 sacks, 2 FF.
LINEBACKERS
Crawford Ledbetter, Calvary, Sr. — 5-9, 200; 1st Team All-Region. 142 tackles (85 solo, 57 assists), 1 sack, 10 TFL
Javier Turner, Kendrick, Sr. — 6-1, 210; 29 assists, 47 solo, 8 TFL, 1 sack. 1 FF, 1 int, 1 TD.
Michael Herrera, Pacelli, Sr. — 5-10, 195; 50 tackles, 2 sacks; 510 yards rushing, 2TDs as FB.
Jontavious Ferguson, Manchester, Jr. — 6-1, 210; 62 tackles, 4 sacks, 11 TFL.
Walker Cottrell, Brookstone, Sr. — 5-9, 180; 60 tackles, 10 solo, 50 assists, 1 FF.
SECONDARY
Cincere Sellers, Kendrick, Sr. — 6-1, 180; 46 tackles, 5TFL, 1 sack, 2 FF, 3 int, 11 passes defended.
Travell Jones, Spencer, Sr. — 5-11, 170.
Quinten Duke, Jordan, Jr. — 5-11; 32 tackles, 1 int.
Carson Allison, Glenwood, Sr. — 5-11, 165; 85 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 int
UTILITY
Kashe Boatner, Glenwood, Sr. — 6-1, 230; 90 tackles 12 TFL; 95 carries for 749 yards, 10 TDs
PUNTER
Frank Waldrep, Brookstone, Sr. — 6-3, 175; 23 punts for 891 yards, 38.7-yard avg; longest 52 yards; 9 punts inside 20-yard line, 3 inside 5-yard line; minus-7 return yards allowed.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan — Daren Lewis, Emmanuel Mann, Aaron Maxwell, Lorize Meadows, Tim Banks, Dakoreon West, George McElroy, Marqi McCullom.
Marion County — Travon Matthews, Jalen Tullis.
Calvary Christian — Tredrick Wilburn, Cam Green, Cody Russell, Dalton Williams, Jack McCarty, Thomas Chappel.
Glenwood — Cameron O’Neil, Trip Day, Chaz Floyd.
Pacelli — Justin Bates.
