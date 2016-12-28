Georgia’s top prep football players to clash in Columbus; military admitted free

The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association North-South All-Star Football Classic will be played this week in Columbus.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. Friday at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Admission is $5 but free for those with military ID, according to a news release from GACA executive director Bobby McAllister. Georgia High School Association passes also will be honored.
The player rosters weren’t available, but here are the coaches for the game:
North: head coach Travis Noland of Oconee County; assistants Ben Hall of Jefferson, Leroy Ryles of Cedar Shoals, Michael Brown of Commerce, Brian Allison of Union County, Rick Hurst of Pepperell and Darren Myles of Carver-Atlanta.
South: head coach Rob Ridings of Thomson; assistants Jarrett Troxler of Thomson, Joel Ingram of Washington County, Mike Swaney (retired) of Marion County, Roger Holmes of Dublin, Mo Starr of Henry County and Sheddrick Risper of Westside Macon.
