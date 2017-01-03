Columbus area coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

Central High School baseball coach Bobby Howard, formerly of Columbus High School, will be inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Ron Davini, executive director of the NHSBCA, made the announcement in an email to Central principal Tommy Vickers, who forwarded it to the Ledger-Enquirer.
“Coach Howard stands among the best in the country,” Davini said in the email.
“Incredibly proud and honored to have such an astute coach teaching our student athletes about baseball and life,” Vickers said in a text message Tuesday to the Ledger-Enquirer. “He’s a great coach whose emphasis is on education, values and developing quality young men. That is what makes his team winners on and off the field.”
Howard wasn’t reached for comment.
Fellow NHSBCA members selected Howard, Davini said, based on the following requirements:
▪ Being a member of our association for at least 10 years.
▪ Been a head coach for at least 20 years.
▪ Must have at least a winning percentage of .500.
▪ Must have contributed to high school baseball by speaking at clinics, writing articles on the game of baseball.
▪ Holding an office or being an active member of our organization.
▪ Involved in trying to make high school baseball safe and better across this country (rules changes, techniques taught, etc.).
The induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1 in Tucson, Ariz., where Howard will be honored as one of two members in the NHSBCA Hall of Fame’s 2017 Class. The other is Ron Eastman of The Woodlands High School in Texas. They will increase the total members of the hall, which inducted its first class in 2007, to 41.
Only two other members are listed from Georgia: David McDonald of Wheeler High School in 2009 and Hugh Buchanan of Parkview High School in 2010. No members are listed from Alabama.
Here is the bio about Howard the NHSBCA posted on its website:
Bobby Howard graduated from Jordan High School. He received his formal education at Columbus State University, Troy State and Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, Georgia. He started his head coaching career in 1984 at Columbus High School and continued in that role for 31 years. In 2016, he took on the position of head coach at Central High School in Phenix City, where he is today.
Howard has amassed over 900 victories and 12 state championships; he has coached many outstanding players, including Frank Thomas.
In his National Baseball Hall of Fame speech at Cooperstown, N.Y., Thomas lauded his coach, saying, “You made me grow up in a hurry, and your no-nonsense approach to the game was needed at an early age. You set my foundation for life. Love you and thank you.”
Howard was the Georgia high school coach of the year in 1986 and 1995 as well as being the GACA Class AAA coach of the year nine times; he was the Georgia Dugout Coach of the year three times and the USA Baseball Coach of the Year in 2004. Howard coached the Aflac East Squad All-American Team and received the ESPN High School Coach of the Year award in 2012.
He has served the National High School Baseball Coaches Association for five years as a member of the Southeast All Region/All American Committee. He gave one of the clinic sessions in 2011 titled “Off the Wall Coaching Points.” He was inducted into Columbus State University Hall of Fame in 1998, the Georgia Dugout Club Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
He is married to the former Vicki Lynn Welsh. He has two daughters, Mandy and Lindsey Rae, and one son, Will.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments