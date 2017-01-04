Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Dec. 4, 2016

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Auburn
15
8
9
18
—
50
Central
8
17
18
14
—
57
Donald Jackson scored 17 points to lead Central in the win. D’Anthony Miles added 14 and Demarcus Lampley scored 12.
Auburn: T Elston 4; A. Pitts 6; Garrison Brooks 17; Preston Cooks 14; W. Solomon 2; C. Brandt 9.
Central (10-2): Demarcus Lampley 12; Justyn Ross 7; Donald Jackson 17; D’Anthony Miles 14; T. Porter 5; T. Barnes 2.
Next: Central at Smith, 8 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Kendrick
—
65
Rutland
—
62
Jada Minor scored 18 points and Kiara Price had 16 in the win.
Kendrick (7-7, 3-2): Ivana Rockemore 7; Curdrea Veasley 10; Jada Minor 18; Kiara Price 16; Kayla Cox 2; Itavia Montgomery 5; Nevaeh Streeter 3; Bria Henry 4.
Rutland: Bre'asia Davis 27; Allysia Ash 2; Kennedy Stephens 12; Jada Brown 12; B'Janah Sledge 2; Erin Fortson 7.
Next: Pike County at Kendrick, 6 p.m. Friday.
Comments