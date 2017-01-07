High School Sports

January 7, 2017 9:00 PM

Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 7, 2016

sports@ledger-enquirer.com

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday

Shaw

9

11

22

9

51

Central

15

27

23

12

77

Demarcus Lampley scored 21 poiunts to lead Central in the win. Justyn Ross added 15.

Shaw: K. Parker 6 pts; C. Hicks 2 pts; D. Moran 3 pts; L. Smith 22 pts; L. Scott 6 pts; D. Green 6 pts; D. Porter 2 pts.

Central (11-2): Demarcus Lampley 21pts; Justyn Ross 15 Pts; D. Jackson 10 pts; D. Miles 6 pts; T. Porter 13 pts; T. Barnes 2 pts; Q. Riggins 2 pts; T. Brown 8 pts.

Next: Central at Smiths Station, 8 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday

Shaw

14

9

6

12

41

Central

11

21

14

19

65

Tiyah Johnson scored 19 points to lead Central in the win.

Shaw (6-9): Leneja Warner 2; Kayla Bonilla 7; Kayla Dumas 5; Jailaa King 3; Yolanda Givers 8; Downiqua Snead 13; Bre'lyn Snipes 3.

Central (14-3, 2-0): Teyah Johnson 13; Tiyah Johnson 19; Amber Edmonds 7; Alleya King 2; Kayla Davis 2 pts, 7 stl; Shauntaia Williams 2; Lashunte Faniel 10 pts, 12 reb; Kayla Vance 10 pts, 13 reb.

Next: Central at Smiths Station, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

 

Saturday

Glenwood

19

8

18

10

55

Southland

4

9

10

14

37

Dajia Jones scored 26 points to lead Glenwood. Quan Holton added 13.

Glenwood (18-0): Quan Holton 13; Dajia Jones 26; Crowe 2; Anderson 6; Grant 4; Dykes 4.

Southland: Kathleen Kinslow 18; Bass 4; Payne 5; Hayes 2; Kirkland 2; Fort 4; Banks 2.

 

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

View more video

Sports Videos