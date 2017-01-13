High School Sports

January 13, 2017 2:40 PM

Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 12, 2017

sports@ledger-enquirer.com

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday

Central

17

18

22

17

74

Smiths Station

6

6

7

3

22

Kayla Vance scored 16 points and Teyah Johnson added 14 as Central rolled to the win.

Central (15-3, 3-0): Teyah Johnson 14; Markaila Paige 2; Tiyah Johnson 11; Amber Edmonds 1; Alleya King 6; Kayla Davis 10; Shauntaia Williams 10; Lashunte Faniel 4; Kayla Vance 16.

Smiths Station (4-12, 0-1): Mya Brooks 5; Dee Jones 6; Quetta Lindsey 4; Marrissa Strickland 3; Ambra Brown 2; Jacqueline William 2

Next: Lanett at Central, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

 

Thursday

Glenwood

25

22

15

14

76

Lee Scott

10

16

18

10

54

Quan Holton and Dajia Jones each scored 21 points to lead Glenwood to victory.

Glenwood (19-0): Quan Holton 21; Dajia Jones 21; Audrey Crowe 13; Whitley Anderson 12; Morgan Grant 9.

Lee Scott: Claudia Tucker 21; Chantel Kriel 18; M. Prewitt 8; J. Joseph 6; K. Cleveland 1.

Next: Glenwood at Abbeville Christian, Monday.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

View more video

Sports Videos