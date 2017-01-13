Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 12, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday
Central
17
18
22
17
—
74
Smiths Station
6
6
7
3
—
22
Kayla Vance scored 16 points and Teyah Johnson added 14 as Central rolled to the win.
Central (15-3, 3-0): Teyah Johnson 14; Markaila Paige 2; Tiyah Johnson 11; Amber Edmonds 1; Alleya King 6; Kayla Davis 10; Shauntaia Williams 10; Lashunte Faniel 4; Kayla Vance 16.
Smiths Station (4-12, 0-1): Mya Brooks 5; Dee Jones 6; Quetta Lindsey 4; Marrissa Strickland 3; Ambra Brown 2; Jacqueline William 2
Next: Lanett at Central, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday
Glenwood
25
22
15
14
—
76
Lee Scott
10
16
18
10
—
54
Quan Holton and Dajia Jones each scored 21 points to lead Glenwood to victory.
Glenwood (19-0): Quan Holton 21; Dajia Jones 21; Audrey Crowe 13; Whitley Anderson 12; Morgan Grant 9.
Lee Scott: Claudia Tucker 21; Chantel Kriel 18; M. Prewitt 8; J. Joseph 6; K. Cleveland 1.
Next: Glenwood at Abbeville Christian, Monday.
