Carver wide receiver U.S. Beasley commits to Eastern Arizona College

As National Signing Day got closer and closer, Carver wide receiver U.S. Beasley said he prayed for a scholarship offer. On Tuesday, Beasley received exactly what he asked for.
Beasley committed to Eastern Arizona College via Twitter on Tuesday. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Beasley made it clear once he received the offer from the Gila Monsters that he was set on signing with the team.
“I’ve been waiting a long time,” Beasley said. “The process, it was hard for me because I’m undersized. Some colleges really don’t want to take a chance on me. I had a lot of people by my side, working hard for me to get a scholarship offer to further my education and my football career.”
Beasley said he spent all Tuesday smiling as he thought about receiving a scholarship to play football. He was also pleasantly surprised from the response he received on Twitter as the retweets, likes and messages began to pop up.
“I saw how Columbus, Georgia, really shows love to people who are doing great,” Beasley said.
The move to Arizona may be an intimidating to most, but Beasley explained he has no qualms about going so far from home.
“It’s a different world out there, and I just want to go out there and experience it,” Beasley said. “I feel like it’s going to be a great decision to go out there to Arizona and become a part of the family and see what it’s like out west.”
Beasley said his best attributes are his speed and leadership, which Eastern Arizona College will certainly look to utilize. For Carver head coach Calvin Arnold, it’s Beasley’s attitude that really makes him stand out.
“U.S. is the kind of player that’s going to push himself every time to try and get better,” Arnold said. “He’s more of a passionate kid than anything. He really cares about the game of football.”
When Beasley reflected on his senior season, he pointed to his last game as his favorite moment. As Carver tried to battle back from a deficit against Blessed Trinity in the second round of the playoffs, Beasley delivered the spark the team needed with a 100-yard kickoff return.
The team ultimately lost 24-21, but it remains a great moment in Beasley for the way his team kept fighting.
With his sights now set to the west, Beasley made it clear that he wouldn’t forget about the teammates, family and friends who helped him reach this achievement.
“I really love Columbus, Georgia,” Beasley said. “I’m going to miss it. I just know that the people here want the best for me.”
Comments