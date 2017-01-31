Carver’s Lyndon Johnson decommits from Shorter, commits to Waldorf

Carver defensive lineman Lyndon “Big Ham” Johnson said when it came to college, he had to follow his heart. He committed to Shorter University on Jan. 16 but revealed on Sunday that he has since had a change of heart.
Johnson flipped his commitment from Shorter to Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 265-pound Johnson explained that the push he got from the Waldorf coaching staff let him know that becoming a Warrior was what he needed to do.
“It was hard, but I felt like going to Iowa and going to Waldorf is where I need to be,” Johnson said. “They love me and they need me. They kept filling up my inbox and calling me, even when they heard I was committed. They stayed on me, saying they needed me up there. I just felt like it was the place to be.”
Johnson explained that Shorter had continued communication since he committed. He said he had talked to Shorter defensive line coach Justin Jefferson and that some coaches dropped by Carver to check in with him.
In the end, he just couldn’t shake the feeling that his next stop needed to be in Iowa.
“It was hard, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me,” Johnson said. “I feel like being 16 hours away from home would be better because I’m not really going to be with my family. It’s time to grow up.”
Johnson said his parents made it clear that were behind any decision he made, as long as he went where he was comfortable. He also talked things over with Carver running back Cameron Jessie, who had also recently committed to Shorter. Jessie’s message to Johnson was simple: You have to do what’s best for you.
According to Carver head coach Calvin Arnold, Shorter’s loss is Waldorf’s gain.
“He’s one of the kids that plays with what coaches are looking for,” Arnold said. “He plays with a lot of passion and with high energy. Right when you think that he’s not going to make the play, he has a little extra burst that does it.”
Johnson said he’s very comfortable with making it official by signing with Waldorf on National Signing Day. He has yet to visit the campus but said he plans on doing that at some point soon.
With the twists and turns finally out of the way, Johnson said he’s ready for whatever happens next as a Waldorf Warrior.
“I can’t wait to put my signature on that paper and put on that hat,” Johnson said. “Tell them Big Ham said that he’s going to give everything he’s got when he goes to college.”
