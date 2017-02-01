Central’s Benton makes it official: he’ll suit up at Alabama

Central linebacker Markail Benton’s play on the field is often wild and unpredictable. His final decision on National Signing Day, however, will be anything but.
Benton will stick by the verbal commitment he made last June and officially sign with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, according to Central head coach Jamey Dubose. The four-star linebacker will soon be locked into an Alabama recruiting class that is sure to be considered among the best in the nation at day’s end.
“I’ve already sent (Benton’s letter of intent) off,” Dubose said prior to the ceremony.
The 6-foot-2, 237-pound linebacker had no shortage of options to choose from. Benton had 19 scholarship offers on the table, which included schools such as Auburn, Clemson, Florida State and Georgia.
Benton took an official visit to Auburn on Saturday, but touring with the Tigers wasn’t enough to change his decision.
For more football signings, click here.
For other sports signings, click here.
Comments