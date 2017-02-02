Rivals Auburn and Opelika celebrate national signing day

Opelika offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers headlined a group of six seniors from the football team to sign national letters of intent Wednesday morning.
The group gathered at the group’s indoor practice facility for a signing ceremony.
Chambers dressed the part for signing with Duke in a sharp navy blue suit and matching tie.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder anchored the line for a Bulldogs team that finished 13-2 (6-0) and made it all the way to the Class 6A Championship Game.
The other Opelika players to fax in their national letters of intent included defensive back Will Boler (UAB), quarterback J.D. Worth (Jacksonville University), linebacker Zack Yancey (East Tennessee), wide receiver Jaleel Heard (Jacksonville State) and wide receiver Caleb Florence (Austin Peay).
Auburn High School held a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the school’s auditorium for four student-athletes planning on playing collegiate football.
Defensive end Ted Wages took center stage at the event signing with Army. The two-star defender committed in September with a post on social media.
“I am excited and humbled to join ‘The Long Gray Line.’ The United States Military Academy at West Point has a long tradition of molding men of influence on the battlefield and in the community,” Wages wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to being a part of the Army football fraternity.”
Auburn running back Octavius Whitfield signed with the University of Cumberlands, defensive lineman Trey Randall signed with Clark Atlanta University and linebacker Tre-shun Floyd signed with Samford University.
