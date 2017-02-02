Jordan’s Fitzgerald: ‘I would never have expected anything like this day’

D’Andre Snead is headed to Savannah State University and Brenden Fitzgerald is going to Webber International University. Both Jordan Vocational High School football players signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday afternoon in the school’s media center.
Head football coach Justin Newman said both players will be sorely missed not just for their playing ability but for their leadership and behavior.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Snead said.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Snead played wide receiver this past season for the Red Jackets and is expected to play the same position in college.
“The coaches said they really needed players at that spot,” said Snead, who caught 40 passes for 806 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. “When I visited the school, they really made me feel special.”
Fitzgerald is a 6-foot-3, 230 pound offensive lineman.
“I know I will have to get in the weight room to get ready for college football,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald, whom Newman calls a “very good offensive tackle,” said he had not played organized football until he came to Jordan.
“When I began playing, I would never have expected anything like this day,” Fitzgerald said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
