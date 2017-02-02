Reports: Former local football standouts Jawon Pass, Traveon Samuel facing separate misdemeanor charges

Jawon Pass and Traveon Samuel face misdemeanor charges in Kentucky stemming from unrelated traffic incidents according to The Courier-Journal.
The former local football standouts both play at Louisville.
According to the Courier-Journal, police found an undisclosed amount of marijuana in Pass’ car after police observed the former Carver quarterback’s car blocking the oncoming lane of traffic.
Pass, 19, was cited for possession of marijuana, failing to possess a license, expired plates and blocking traffic. The Columbus native wasn't arrested, but has a court date scheduled for March 9.
The former 4-star prospect signed with Louisville last year over Alabama and Auburn. The Cardinals signed Jawon’s older brother Khane Pass a year earlier, which was a key factor in the quarterback’s decision.
As a senior, Pass made All-Bi-City first team with more than 3,000 total yards of offense with 32 touchdowns
Pass redshirted as a true freshman with quarterback Lamar Jackson firmly entrenched as the team’s starter.
Former Central wide receiver Traveon Samuel also has a pending court date scheduled (Feb. 20). The sophomore faces misdemeanor charges for racing at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.
The Courier-Journal obtained the citation filed by the Kentucky State Police.
According to the citation, the other vehicle slowed down after passing the state tropper, but Samuel’s white Lexus continued "passing on (the) right side, tailgating, failing to signal lane changes (and) crossing all three lanes at once.”
Samuel wasn’t arrested, but faces charges of racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, driving at speeds excess of 25 mph and reckless driving.
According to The Courier-Journal, a Louisville spokesperson said coach Bobby Petrino is aware of both incidnts and handing them internally.
Samuel enrolled early at Louisville coming out of Central High School, landing a regular role with the Cardinals at receiver and returning kicks as a true freshman. He had 18 catches for 230 yards as a sophomore and returned 11 kicks for 190 yards.
