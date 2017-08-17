Marion County hopes last year’s obstacles benefit 2017

Marion County was dealt the tough blow of losing five starters by Week 4 last season. In spite of the injury woes, the Eagles managed seven victories and are hopeful that surviving 2016 will pay dividends this fall.
No head coach envisions a situation in which several key players go down one after another like dominoes, and Chris Kirksey is no different. His first season as Marion County head coach was no doubt a trying one, but the necessity of playing inexperienced guys one year ago could prove helpful this time around.
“A lot of those kids who are playing this year got some experience last year as freshmen,” Kirksey said. “I’m hoping that’s going to pay off this year, because at least they’ve been thrown in the fire and know what to expect on Friday nights.”
Kirksey complimented the work of then-freshman quarterback Trice McCannon, who took the reins in Week 4 and helped the Eagles’ offense stay afloat. McCannon is now one of three sophomore quarterbacks, a position Kirksey said the coaches are determined to develop.
Running back Travon Mathews experienced a situation similar to McCannon, stepping in for the injured starter and filling the void well.
McCannon and Mathews are just a few of the standouts for the Eagles in 2017. Kirksey lauded left tackle Austin Connor and center Thomas Nguyen, two established members of the offensive line. Defensively, he circled nose guard Lorenzo Ramsey and middle linebacker Willie Davis as a pair of players sure to cause disruptions week in, week out.
In Kirksey’s mind, the key to a bigger season is starting hot right out of the gate, something that would prove worthwhile considering the schedule. Marion opens with rival Schley County, then two weeks later gets its first taste of region play versus Pacelli.
“We’re going to have to be more consistent,” Kirksey said. “I think the key to all of it is getting started quick and building confidence. You play a lot better when you’re confident. Getting started on the right foot is going to be huge for us.”
Kirksey said he’s been very pleased with the senior leadership on this year’s team, admitting it’s even stronger than what he saw in 2016.
The Eagles were put in several tough situations last year but still earned a postseason berth. Now, Kirksey and Company are betting on all that chaos becoming a long-term benefit.
“I feel like it’s coming together pretty good,” Kirksey said. “We’ve just got to become more physical.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 18 - vs Schley County
Aug. 25 - vs Chattahoochee County
Sept. 1 - BYE WEEK
Sept. 8 - vs Pacelli
Sept. 15 - at Lamar County
Sept. 22 - at Manchester
Sept. 29 - vs Greenville
Oct. 6 - at Brookstone
Oct. 13 - at Central (Talbotton)
Oct. 20 - BYE WEEK
Oct. 27 - Region crossover game
Nov. 3 - Region 4-A play-in
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Head Coach: Chris Kirksey (2nd season at Marion County, 13th overall as a head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record): 7-4 (4-1)
Playoffs: GHSA Class A-Public First Round
Returning Starters on Offense: N/A
Returning Starters on Defense: N/A
Comments