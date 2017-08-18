Central dialing in for Class 7A state championship run

Ever since Jamey DuBose became Central head coach, the Red Devils have been on the apparent cusp of a state championship. Entering his fourth year with the team, it seems the expectations never have been higher.
The Red Devils are coming off a 10-2 campaign in which they were undefeated in the region and advanced to the Class 7A semifinals, where they lost to McGill-Toolen for the second consecutive postseason. Though the team has lost several standouts such as quarterback Zion Webb and running back Jaxton Carson, the talent returning — which includes coveted college prospect Justyn Ross — has many believing this could be Central’s year.
The Red Devils have a state title trophy from 1993 on display inside the program’s new indoor practice facility. For DuBose, there’s no reason why they couldn’t earn another at season’s end.
“I think now we see that we can do it,” DuBose said. “I think there were a lot of questions at first, then we got (into the playoffs). We’ve seen we could do it, and we’ve seen we’ve come close. Now they want to take that next step. I don’t think we’re any different than any other team, but I think the maturity that you gain over the years from going deep in the playoffs makes you better at getting there.”
That said, DuBose is making it clear that last year means nothing. The summer has included extensive work for the players and reminders that the triumphs of the past can’t fuel the future.
“We’re a nobody right now at Central,” DuBose said. “What we did last year and the year before, your ranking this year or whatever honor you’re given right now is going off what those guys did. Some of you guys may have been a part of that, but you, me and all of us have done nothing. Whatever we get, we’ve got to go earn.”
Fortunately for DuBose, the guys coming back continue to impress. He pointed out several players who have put forth tremendous effort in the offseason, including offensive lineman Jahlil Ryles, offensive lineman Ladarius Jones, center Josh Ford, tight end Eddie Gilmore, defensive back Marvin Woods, cornerback Damon Jones, linebacker Tyler Moore, defensive lineman DeAnthony Miles and linebacker Nate Jones.
Ross is the most prominent among this talent-laden group of players. A five-star recruit who is considered the top prospect from Alabama, his recruitment will soon take a back seat to pushing the Red Devils toward their first state championship in his lifetime.
Like DuBose, Ross feels Central’s chances of winning it all are no higher now than they were before; it’s just a matter of coming through this time around.
“We talk about it all the time,” Ross said. “I think we could have made it happen the last three years but just came up short. It was the small things. I think if we get those things together, we’ll have a state championship this year.”
DuBose pointed out Central will be tested right off the bat, as it opens the season against a Bob Jones team that is a perennial playoff contender in Class 7A. Though the players have turned their attention to 2017, DuBose and the other coaches still bring up McGill-Toolen, a game the Red Devils dropped 35-21.
For guys like Moore, that school’s name is akin to a swear word. Even more, it’s a motivation to make sure this time around, it’s the Red Devils who claim the top spot in 7A.
“That’s a reminder of what got you beat and that you’ve got to get better and better,” Moore said. “That’s the ultimate goal, to get that state championship and get that ring.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 25 - vs Bob Jones
Sept. 1 - vs Fairfield
Sept. 8 - at Auburn
Sept. 15 - vs Kathleen (FL)
Sept. 22 - vs Smiths Station
Sept. 29 - vs Opelika
Oct. 6 - at Enterprise
Oct. 13 - vs Jeff Davis
Oct. 21 - at Lee Montgomery
Oct. 27 - vs Prattville
Nov. 3 - BYE WEEK
