Central dialing in for Class 7A state championship run

1:45 Columbus State professor talks about the Confederate monument on Broadway Pause

1:18 Columbus NAACP president calls to remove Confederate monument on Broadway

1:03 Partnership provides free baby supplies to people during Mobile Diaper Day event

2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask

1:39 Restaurant's harvest program helps area non-profits feed those in need

1:16 Mayor Tomlinson responds to Confederate flag removal in Linwood Cemetery

2:08 Parishioners react after fire strikes Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain