Columbus looking to catch opponents off guard in 2017

After watching his team through the summer, Columbus head coach Phil Marino believes this edition of the Blue Devils may have the most speed he’s ever coached. The key from there will be turning that trait into something tangible this fall.
The Blue Devils enter 2017 after a 3-7 campaign which included three losses by six points or fewer. Columbus has the challenge of replacing eight starters from last season’s offense but has considerable potential thanks to some scheme changes as well as other players stepping up.
Columbus has implemented some new looks for 2017 outside of its established Wing-T offense, due in large part to the team’s dearth of tailbacks. The Blue Devils have lost a few of their running backs from the 2016 team, including top rusher Terrance Dixon, who is now at Georgia State.
With the questions at running back coupled with the speed on the roster, Marino has incorporated more spread concepts. According to Marino, the team has responded well to the changes.
“We feel really good about it. They’ve seemed to catch on really quick,” Marino said. “They’ve adapted to what we’ve been doing and picking up the terminology. We’ll still run some (of the Wing-T), but we lost a few backs where we had a lot of depth last year. Right now, we feel like we’re going to run that Wing-T with a few other things thrown in. We’re happy with it.”
Of course, with the spread comes more than just new phrases to understand.
“We don’t have a huddle, so we’ve got to get in shape more,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Mike Ramsey said.
Ramsey is one of the players Marino expects to be productive. His junior season with the Blue Devils lasted all of one game, cut short by a left foot injury.
With so much time since his last appearance, it’s no surprise Ramsey is itching to return to the field.
“I’m more than ready, for real. I played one game last year, so I’m probably the most ready out here,” Ramsey said. “We battle with a lot of schools down here. It’s good to have a challenge. We like it.”
Ramsey will be an important piece in the Columbus puzzle, as will new quarterback Donovan Carter. The junior, formerly at Harris County, is someone Marino expects to provide some true explosiveness behind center.
Ramsey didn’t get to play last year, either, and now is his time to step in. He said the summer has been an intense one, but considering all the changes to the offense, he is prepared to get the season rolling.
“I’m excited just to go out, compete with all the Muscogee County teams and show what we’ve got,” Carter said.
Marino pointed out the Blue Devils only have six seniors this season, adding most of the younger guys are experienced from playing as freshmen or sophomores. Marino’s biggest concern for 2017 is cutting down on penalties, which hampered Columbus last season. He also stressed the need to finish games strong, issues that are apparent in the team’s close losses from one year ago.
Marino is one of the longest-tenured coaches in the Bi-City. His latest offseason included his fair share of adjustments and new philosophies, but with all that work winding down, the veteran is eager for that opening kickoff.
“We’re extremely excited, and I’m as excited as the kids are,” Marino said. “We’re ready to get things going.”
2017 Schedule
Aug. 18 - BYE WEEK
Aug. 26 - vs Jordan (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 1 - vs Upson-Lee (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 8 - at Callaway
Sept. 14 - vs Shaw (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 22 - vs Hardaway (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 29 - vs Northside (Kinnett Stadium)
Oct. 6 - BYE WEEK
Oct. 13 - vs Westover (Kinnett Stadium)
Oct. 20 - vs Carver (Memorial Stadium)
Oct. 28 - vs Americus-Sumter (Kinnett Stadium)
Nov. 3 - at Cairo
Head Coach: Phil Marino (9th season at Columbus, 13th overall as a head coach)
2016 Overall Record (Region Record): 3-7 (2-5)
Playoffs: No
Returning Starters on Offense: 3
Returning Starters on Defense: 7
Comments