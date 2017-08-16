Jordan softball donates funds to American Cancer Society

After fundraising via a Hit-A-Thon and raffles in July, the Jordan softball squad had the chance to give back on Aug. 10.
The Red Jackets made their home opener against Carver a special one thanks to the pre-game festivities. Prior to the first pitch, the team presented a $1,500 check to the American Cancer Society. Denise Dowdy was on hand to accept the check on behalf of the ACS.
“Donations are how the American Cancer Society is able to make cancer research a reality,” Dowdy said. “When we can involve youth and schools, it makes the donation a little different. These ladies have worked hard to make an impact on the fight against cancer. We are grateful for this donation.”
Senior center fielder and shortstop Alex Garcia said the chance to help fund the fight against cancer meant a great deal to herself and her Red Jackets teammates.
“A lot of us have been affected by cancer, whether it was friends or family members,” Garcia said. “Giving the money could potentially help with the next person’s treatment. It’s good to give back to a community that sees a lot of negative.”
Jordan head coach John Dimitri explained the second edition of the fundraiser had a lot of support from the Columbus community and the Jordan alumni. In order to reach the $1,500 mark, the team members sold 300 raffle tickets, with $5 from each ticket going toward the ACS donation.
The buy-in from the community helped Jordan hit the $1500 mark for the second consecutive year.
“We had a good supporting cast show up to where the girls were able to meet some of the past alumni and have a good day with the donation and the raising of the money,” Dimitri said of the July 15 event. “We look at these things like it’s not just about softball; it’s about who we can help and how we can help. You never know who needs help or when you’re going to need help. If we can teach the girls the meaning of helping others for a bigger cause, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The fundraiser was a two-prong project, with funds going toward the team’s needs as well as the ACS. Seeing so many donate to the causes did not go unnoticed to the Jordan players, including Garcia.
“It’s always good to know we have people behind us as we help the community,” Garcia said. “Everything we do, we try to do for our community. We try to give our alumni association a sense of pride in us as well as giving back to Columbus.”
Dimitri said the plan is to repeat the fundraiser again next year. Of course, Dimitri wants to push the goal up for the Red Jackets, with the hope being to donate $3,000.
Regardless of the final count, Dimitri said he was just pleased to help with a cause that means so much to so many.
“Anytime we can give back, that’s what our stance is,” Dimitri said. “That’s what we want to do.”
