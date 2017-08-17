Central wide receiver Justyn Ross and the Red Devils begin their 2017 season against Bob Jones.
Vote for the Ledger-Enquirer’s Week 2 Game of the Week

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enqurier.com

August 17, 2017 9:17 AM

Next Friday will be the first chance for many local football teams to take the field this fall. After a strong first Game of the Week vote which featured more than 700 votes, it’s time to look ahead for the Ledger-Enquirer’s next Game of the Week.

Below are the Week 2 options:

Bob Jones at Central

Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium, Phenix City, Ala.

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chattahoochee County at Marion County

Location: Marion County High School, Buena Vista, Ga.

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Carver vs Spencer

Location: Memorial Stadium, Columbus, Ga.

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

