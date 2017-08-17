Vote for the Ledger-Enquirer’s Week 2 Game of the Week

Next Friday will be the first chance for many local football teams to take the field this fall. After a strong first Game of the Week vote which featured more than 700 votes, it’s time to look ahead for the Ledger-Enquirer’s next Game of the Week.
Below are the Week 2 options:
Bob Jones at Central
Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium, Phenix City, Ala.
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Chattahoochee County at Marion County
Location: Marion County High School, Buena Vista, Ga.
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Carver vs Spencer
Location: Memorial Stadium, Columbus, Ga.
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Comments