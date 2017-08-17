Troup’s passing game proves too much for Hardaway

In Hardaway’s season opener against Troup on Thursday, the Hawks continually struggled to stop the Tigers’ passing game. Though the Hawks were in great position in the closing minutes, that aerial attack proved to be the difference.
The Hawks (0-1) came up short in the back-and-forth contest, losing the lead midway through the fourth quarter in a 31-28 defeat. The deciding play, a 17-yard Troup (1-0) touchdown pass from Montez Crowe to Jamari Thrash, thwarted Hardaway’s hopes of a big road victory.
Hardaway head coach Michael Woolridge explained after the game that the margin of error turned out to go against the Hawks in this matchup.
“When we tell them at practice to pay attention to the details, this is where it comes back,” Woolridge said. “The small things beat us this game. The details were the difference in a three-point loss and a three-point win.”
Thrash’s score overshadowed what had all the makings of a game-winning drive for the Hawks.
Down 24-21 with just seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Hawks pieced together their best drive of the night. The offense had a 13-play, 83-yard drive that ended when quarterback Dominique Ford lobbed a pass toward Jakhari Thomas, who reeled it in for a 16-yard score.
The touchdown pushed the Hawks to a 28-24 lead with 7:33 remaining on the clock. The problem was that was far too much time for the Tigers to go to work.
Crowe immediately came out firing for the Tigers, turning two of his first three pass attempts of the drive into gains of 27 yards and 37, respectively.
On the sixth play of the drive, he found Thrash to take the lead for the last time.
“They were hitting the soft spots in our zone,” Woolridge said. “We made some adjustments. Their guys made some big plays at the end, and we didn’t. That’s what it came down to.”
Troup’s answer also took some of the pop out of a strong night from Hawks running backs Marco Lee and Jaron Early.
Lee got the majority of the runs, taking 33 carries for 150 yards and converting a huge 4th-and-3 play on the drive that ended with Thomas’ score. Early, meanwhile, went wild with four carries for 51 yards and three total touchdowns.
Early’s second score, a 19-yard run, saw him do everything but lose his balance as he stumbled down the goal line.
Their performances and the team’s efforts overall had Woolridge telling his players to hold their head high in the postgame huddle. It also had Woolridge excited for the team’s next game.
“We’ll be fine,” Woolridge said. “We’re going to get back to work next Saturday against Harris County. The guys will regroup.
“It was a tough loss on the road, but we know we can compete.”
