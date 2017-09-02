Central’s No. 1 status proves no problem against Fairfield

In their first week as the No. 1 team in Class 7A, the Central Red Devils did not disappoint.
The Red Devils rolled on Friday night, shutting out Fairfield 62-0 in a game that was 48-0 at halftime. Central scored on nine of its 11 offensive possessions and also had a pick-six by Devonte Mathews.
Red Devils quarterback Peter Parrish threw three touchdowns and also ran for a score. Wide receiver Justyn Ross was the recipient on one of Parrish’s passes, reeling in a 58-yard score for his first of 2017.
