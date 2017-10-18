Central Red Devils are a constant in ASWA football polls

The Central Red Devils have now been the No. 1 team in Class 7A for eight weeks. The Red Devils drew 24 first-place votes in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, two more than they received one week ago.
Central sits at 7-0 after dismantling Jeff Davis on Friday. The Red Devils have a chance to clinch the region title Saturday, when they face Lee-Montgomery in the Cramton Bowl at 12:30 p.m.
Below are the ASWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.
Class 7A
1. Central (24) - 340
2. Hoover (4) - 276
3. Thompson (1) - 246
4. Hewitt-Trussville (1) - 210
5. McGill-Toolen - 186
6. Auburn - 149
7. Fairhope - 122
8. Mountain Brook - 81
9. Bob Jones - 39
10. Sparkman - 29
Others receiving votes: Spain Park 24, Davidson 3, Theodore 3, Jeff Davis 1, Lee-Montgomery 1.
Class 6A
1. Austin (25) - 342
2. Oxford (3) - 271
3. Pinson Valley (2) - 240
4. Wetumpka - 209
5. Spanish Fort - 171
6. Homewood - 158
7. Sidney Lanier - 106
8. Benjamin Russell - 75
9. Clay-Chalkville - 60
10. Muscle Shoals - 24
Others receiving votes: Park Crossing 22, Saraland 11, Blount 10, Ramsay 5, Daphne 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1, Shades Valley 1.
Class 5A
1. Briarwood Christian (26) - 348
2. St. Paul’s (4) - 279
3. Carroll - 241
4. Beauregard - 208
5. Wenonah - 157
6. Alexandria - 138
7. Etowah - 123
8. Mae Jemison-Huntsville - 105
9. Demopolis - 73
10. Sylacauga - 18
Others receiving votes: Jackson 6, Guntersville 6, Vigor 3, Eufaula 3, Mortimer Jordan 2.
Class 4A
1. Andalusia (22) - 335
2. Rogers (8) - 290
3. UMS-Wright - 239
4. Leeds - 191
5. Wilson - 156
6. Thomasville - 153
7. Fayette County - 122
8. Hokes Bluff - 68
9. Tallassee - 55
10. Saks - 54
Others receiving votes: Munford 23, Deshler 9, Madison Academy 7, Alabama Christian 6, Dora 2.
Class 3A
1. Piedmont (25) - 345
2. Gordo (3) - 268
3. Randolph County - 214
4. Ohatchee - 178
5. Mobile Christian (2) - 169
6. Fultondale - 146
7. Hillcrest-Evergreen - 99
8. Weaver - 66
9. Sylvania - 65
10. Plainview - 60
Others receiving votes: Wicksburg 31, T.R. Miller 20, Clarke County 19, Montgomery Academy 9, West Morgan 8, Lauderdale County 7, Oakman 6.
Class 2A
1. Fyffe (27) - 351
2. Lanett (3) - 277
3. Elba - 240
4. LaFayette - 210
5. Goshen - 151
6. Aliceville - 138
7. St. Luke’s - 122
8. Sulligent - 93
9. Leroy - 60
10. Tarrant - 42
Others receiving votes: Abbeville 14, Thorsby 7, Sand Rock 4, Vincent 1.
Class A
1. Maplesville (30) - 360
2. Georgiana - 260
3. Sweet Water - 245
4. Pickens County - 196
5. Wadley - 172
6. Lynn - 137
7. Brantley - 106
8. Houston County - 81
9. Isabella - 64
10. Marengo - 58
Others receiving votes: Addison 7, Notasulga 7, Pleasant Home 7, South Lamar 3, Hackleburg 2, Talladega County Central 2, Decatur Heritage 1, Spring Garden 1, Winterboro 1.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
