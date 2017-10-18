Central's Justyn Ross goes up and over Opelika's Justin Lewis for the pass reception and dives into the end zone against Opelika.
High School Sports

Central Red Devils are a constant in ASWA football polls

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 18, 2017 3:52 PM

The Central Red Devils have now been the No. 1 team in Class 7A for eight weeks. The Red Devils drew 24 first-place votes in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, two more than they received one week ago.

Central sits at 7-0 after dismantling Jeff Davis on Friday. The Red Devils have a chance to clinch the region title Saturday, when they face Lee-Montgomery in the Cramton Bowl at 12:30 p.m.

Below are the ASWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.

Class 7A

1. Central (24) - 340

2. Hoover (4) - 276

3. Thompson (1) - 246

4. Hewitt-Trussville (1) - 210

5. McGill-Toolen - 186

6. Auburn - 149

7. Fairhope - 122

8. Mountain Brook - 81

9. Bob Jones - 39

10. Sparkman - 29

Others receiving votes: Spain Park 24, Davidson 3, Theodore 3, Jeff Davis 1, Lee-Montgomery 1.

Class 6A

1. Austin (25) - 342

2. Oxford (3) - 271

3. Pinson Valley (2) - 240

4. Wetumpka - 209

5. Spanish Fort - 171

6. Homewood - 158

7. Sidney Lanier - 106

8. Benjamin Russell - 75

9. Clay-Chalkville - 60

10. Muscle Shoals - 24

Others receiving votes: Park Crossing 22, Saraland 11, Blount 10, Ramsay 5, Daphne 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1, Shades Valley 1.

Class 5A

1. Briarwood Christian (26) - 348

2. St. Paul’s (4) - 279

3. Carroll - 241

4. Beauregard - 208

5. Wenonah - 157

6. Alexandria - 138

7. Etowah - 123

8. Mae Jemison-Huntsville - 105

9. Demopolis - 73

10. Sylacauga - 18

Others receiving votes: Jackson 6, Guntersville 6, Vigor 3, Eufaula 3, Mortimer Jordan 2.

Class 4A

1. Andalusia (22) - 335

2. Rogers (8) - 290

3. UMS-Wright - 239

4. Leeds - 191

5. Wilson - 156

6. Thomasville - 153

7. Fayette County - 122

8. Hokes Bluff - 68

9. Tallassee - 55

10. Saks - 54

Others receiving votes: Munford 23, Deshler 9, Madison Academy 7, Alabama Christian 6, Dora 2.

Class 3A

1. Piedmont (25) - 345

2. Gordo (3) - 268

3. Randolph County - 214

4. Ohatchee - 178

5. Mobile Christian (2) - 169

6. Fultondale - 146

7. Hillcrest-Evergreen - 99

8. Weaver - 66

9. Sylvania - 65

10. Plainview - 60

Others receiving votes: Wicksburg 31, T.R. Miller 20, Clarke County 19, Montgomery Academy 9, West Morgan 8, Lauderdale County 7, Oakman 6.

Class 2A

1. Fyffe (27) - 351

2. Lanett (3) - 277

3. Elba - 240

4. LaFayette - 210

5. Goshen - 151

6. Aliceville - 138

7. St. Luke’s - 122

8. Sulligent - 93

9. Leroy - 60

10. Tarrant - 42

Others receiving votes: Abbeville 14, Thorsby 7, Sand Rock 4, Vincent 1.

Class A

1. Maplesville (30) - 360

2. Georgiana - 260

3. Sweet Water - 245

4. Pickens County - 196

5. Wadley - 172

6. Lynn - 137

7. Brantley - 106

8. Houston County - 81

9. Isabella - 64

10. Marengo - 58

Others receiving votes: Addison 7, Notasulga 7, Pleasant Home 7, South Lamar 3, Hackleburg 2, Talladega County Central 2, Decatur Heritage 1, Spring Garden 1, Winterboro 1.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

