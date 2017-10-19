Hardaway running back Marco Lee takes the hand-off from quarterback Dominique Ford against Troup County on Thursday night, August 17, 2017
Vote for the Ledger-Enquirer Week 11 Game of the Week

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 19, 2017 10:28 AM

This week’s vote for The Ledger-Enquirer High School Football Game of the Week features a bit of a twist.

Two of the three options for this week are part of doubleheaders at Kinnett Stadium and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. As such, if Cairo vs Northside (5 p.m., Kinnett) is this week’s winner, we will also cover Callaway at Spencer (8 p.m., Kinnett). If Hardaway at Carver (8 p.m., Memorial) wins, we will also cover Temple at Jordan (5 p.m., Memorial).

The poll will be open from now until noon on Tuesday, after which the winner will be announced on our website. Vote early, vote often and share the poll with your friends.

Below are the options for next week:

Cairo (4-3, 3-1) at Northside (6-1, 3-1)

Location: Kinnett Stadium, Columbus, Ga.

Time: 5 p.m. EST

Hardaway (3-4, 2-2) at Carver (2-5, 2-2)

Location: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, Columbus, Ga.

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Prattville (3-3, 2-2) at Central (7-0, 4-0)

Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium, Phenix City, Ala.

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

