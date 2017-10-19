Vote for the Ledger-Enquirer Week 11 Game of the Week

This week’s vote for The Ledger-Enquirer High School Football Game of the Week features a bit of a twist.
Two of the three options for this week are part of doubleheaders at Kinnett Stadium and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. As such, if Cairo vs Northside (5 p.m., Kinnett) is this week’s winner, we will also cover Callaway at Spencer (8 p.m., Kinnett). If Hardaway at Carver (8 p.m., Memorial) wins, we will also cover Temple at Jordan (5 p.m., Memorial).
The poll will be open from now until noon on Tuesday, after which the winner will be announced on our website. Vote early, vote often and share the poll with your friends.
Below are the options for next week:
Cairo (4-3, 3-1) at Northside (6-1, 3-1)
Location: Kinnett Stadium, Columbus, Ga.
Time: 5 p.m. EST
Hardaway (3-4, 2-2) at Carver (2-5, 2-2)
Location: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, Columbus, Ga.
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Prattville (3-3, 2-2) at Central (7-0, 4-0)
Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium, Phenix City, Ala.
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments