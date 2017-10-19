Harris County hosts Veterans with major playoff implications

Harris County head coach Zac Howard isn’t downplaying the importance of Friday’s region matchup with Veterans.
The Tigers (3-4, 0-1) have a chance to seal their postseason fate if they can beat the Warhawks (2-6, 0-2). If Harris County gets the home victory, it clinches at least the fourth spot in Region 1-5A courtesy owning the tiebreaker over Veterans. If the Tigers drop their second straight region game, they’ll need help to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“We’re treating this like it’s the Super Bowl,” Howard said. “This is for all the marbles. This is one of those points where you hold your own destiny. If you fall short, you’ve got to have help from other people, and you don’t ever want to have to rely on other people.”
Harris County is coming off a 34-8 road loss to Warner Robins in a game Howard knew would be a tough matchup. Howard explained he was happy with the way his team fought until the end and said the players have already moved past the loss in preparation for Friday’s game.
Howard spoke well of several of his players. Offensively, it all starts up front with center Connor Wills and fellow linemen Landon Kirk and James Moore. Senior wide receiver Reese Moore has impressed with his impressive blocking ability, while defensively linebacker Cohen Perry and safety Trevon Hudson continue to come through in big moments.
Those five players along with the rest of the Tigers need to show out against Veterans. Howard explained Veterans is very similar to Harris County in terms of size, stature and capability. Led by wide receiver Jeremy Horton, who recently returned from injury, the Warhawks are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
In Howard’s mind, the Veterans game will likely go down to wire. He said it’s important for his team to ignore the score at halftime or even the end of the third quarter, stressing that staying in the moment will be key to grabbing a region victory.
“I don’t care if you just had the best play of your life; it’s over with. Don’t let it affect the next play,” Howard said. “I don’t care if you just had the worst play of your life; it’s over with. Don’t let it affect the next play. We try to take it one play at a time, understand what situation we’re in and don’t worry about the scoreboard.”
The Tigers’ season has had its twists and turns leading up to the eighth game, but the hiccups will be overlooked if Harris County wins Friday. Doing so would clinch Howard’s first postseason appearance as Tigers head coach, but he knows it will take quite an effort to make it happen.
“At some point, you’ve got to have your worst game of the year, and in my opinion that was when we went to Perry [Perry won 49-22],” Howard said. “At some point, you’ve got to have your best game of the year.
“I’m hoping it wasn’t the Callaway game. I’m hoping it’s Friday night.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Below are next week’s options for Ledger-Enquirer Game of the Week. Be sure to find the Game of the Week story online and cast your vote before the poll closes at noon Tuesday.
Cairo at Northside
Location: Kinnett Stadium, Columbus, Ga.
Time: 5 p.m. EST
Hardaway at Carver
Location: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, Columbus, Ga.
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Prattville at Central
Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium, Phenix City, Ala.
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Comments