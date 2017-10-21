Calvary Christian head coach Brian Osborne (wearing cap) and the Knights have plenty to celebrate after Friday’s win.
High School Sports

Calvary Christian fends off Griffin Christian for region title

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 21, 2017 7:24 PM

The Calvary Christian Knights captured a region championship Friday in dramatic fashion.

The Knights (4-5, 3-1) held off Griffin Christian 30-27 in a shootout turned defensive standoff. A fast-paced first half did not replicate itself in the second, as Calvary Christian quarterback Kasen Andrews’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Christopher late in the third quarter was the only points for either side.

The Knights defense completely stifled Griffin Christian (6-3, 2-1) in the final two quarters, surrendering only 18 yards of offense.

Andrews had a strong night, completing 13 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. His brother, Bryce Andrews, did his part as well, making five receptions for 149 yards, including a 76-yard score with 1:33 left in the second quarter.

Christopher, meanwhile, had six catches for 87 yards and the game-winning score.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

