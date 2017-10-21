Calvary Christian fends off Griffin Christian for region title

The Calvary Christian Knights captured a region championship Friday in dramatic fashion.
The Knights (4-5, 3-1) held off Griffin Christian 30-27 in a shootout turned defensive standoff. A fast-paced first half did not replicate itself in the second, as Calvary Christian quarterback Kasen Andrews’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Christopher late in the third quarter was the only points for either side.
The Knights defense completely stifled Griffin Christian (6-3, 2-1) in the final two quarters, surrendering only 18 yards of offense.
Andrews had a strong night, completing 13 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. His brother, Bryce Andrews, did his part as well, making five receptions for 149 yards, including a 76-yard score with 1:33 left in the second quarter.
Christopher, meanwhile, had six catches for 87 yards and the game-winning score.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments