High School Sports

Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Oct. 21, 2017

From staff reports

October 21, 2017 7:54 PM

Football

Auburn 52, Smiths Station 7

Calvary Christian 30, Griffin Christian 27

Chattahoochee Co. 19, Terrell Co. 6

Columbus 36, Carver 13

Heard Co. 49, Jordan 15

Peach Co. 82, Kendrick 0

Spencer 35, Lamar Co. 7

Harris Co. 35, Veterans 7

Glenwood 42, Springwood School 7

Volleyball - State Tournaments

St. Pius X def. Northside 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22

Blessed Trinity def. Hardaway 25-13, 25-11, 25-13

Coosa def. Jordan 25-6, 25-6, 25-9

Mount Paran Christian def. Brookstone 25-7, 25-7, 25-8

Starr’s Mill def. Harris Co. 25-18, 25-22, 25-12

