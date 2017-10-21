Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Oct. 21, 2017

Football
Auburn 52, Smiths Station 7
Calvary Christian 30, Griffin Christian 27
Chattahoochee Co. 19, Terrell Co. 6
Columbus 36, Carver 13
Heard Co. 49, Jordan 15
Peach Co. 82, Kendrick 0
Spencer 35, Lamar Co. 7
Harris Co. 35, Veterans 7
Glenwood 42, Springwood School 7
Volleyball - State Tournaments
St. Pius X def. Northside 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22
Blessed Trinity def. Hardaway 25-13, 25-11, 25-13
Coosa def. Jordan 25-6, 25-6, 25-9
Mount Paran Christian def. Brookstone 25-7, 25-7, 25-8
Starr’s Mill def. Harris Co. 25-18, 25-22, 25-12
