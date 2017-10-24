Northside's Caleb Johnson makes the catch against Spencer's Ameir Abrams and carries into the end zone in the first quarter of the game Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Kinnett Stadium
Northside's Caleb Johnson makes the catch against Spencer's Ameir Abrams and carries into the end zone in the first quarter of the game Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Kinnett Stadium Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\Darrell Roaden
Northside's Caleb Johnson makes the catch against Spencer's Ameir Abrams and carries into the end zone in the first quarter of the game Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Kinnett Stadium Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\Darrell Roaden

High School Sports

GSWA releases Week 11 high school football polls

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 24, 2017 6:41 PM

The Georgia Sports Writers Association’s Week 11 high school football polls featured a local team drawing votes for the first time in several weeks.

The Northside Patriots were third of the teams also receiving votes in Class 4A. The Patriots had two total points in the poll after improving their record to 7-1 with a 7-0 victory over Shaw Thursday.

Besides Northside, the Manchester Blue Devils was the only other local team to receive any votes. The Blue Devils remain third in Class A after having a bye week last week.

Below are the GSWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.

Class 7A

1. Lowndes (12) - 156

2. Archer (4) - 145

3. Grayson - 124

4. Tift County - 99

T5. South Forsyth - 85

T5. Walton - 85

7. McEachern - 58

8. Colquitt County - 53

9. North Gwinnett - 43

10. Brookwood - 27

Others receiving votes: Meadowcreek 2, Mountain View 2, Milton 1

Class 6A

1. Tucker (13) - 155

2. Mays (2) - 143

3. Coffee - 108

T4. Lee County (1) - 103

T4. Harrison - 103

6. Dalton - 67

7. Northside-Warner Robins - 50

8. Douglas Co. - 46

9. Langston Hughes - 37

10. Richmond Hill - 35

Others receiving votes: Brunswick 9, Glynn Academy 8, Allatoona 7, Winder-Barrow 5, Alexander 2, Alpharetta 1, Valdosta 1

Dropped out: Winder-Barrow (8)

Class 5A

1. Rome (15) - 159

2. Stockbridge (1) - 135

3. Buford - 127

4. Warner Robins - 116

5. Jones County - 103

6. Griffin - 68

7. Carver-Atlanta - 57

8. Starr’s Mill - 52

9. Flowery Branch - 28

10. Wayne County - 15

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 8, Ware County 5, Bainbridge 4, Banneker 1, Eagle’s Landing 1, Kell 1

Dropped out: Kell (10)

Class 4A

1. Cartersville (16) - 160

2. Thomson - 135

3. Ridgeland - 121

4. Marist - 108

5. Burke County - 85

6. Blessed Trinity - 67

7. Jefferson - 53

8. Woodward Academy - 51

9. Cedartown - 20

10. Heritage-Catoosa - 19

Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 17, Troup 14, Northside-Columbus 2, Eastside-Covington 1

Dropped out: Troup (9)

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove (16) - 160

2. Greater Atlanta Christian - 135

3. Peach County - 130

4. Jenkins-Savannah - 105

5. Calhoun - 99

6. Bremen - 80

7. Crisp County - 63

8. Morgan County - 47

9. Monroe Area - 25

10. Lovett - 16

Others receiving votes: Windsor Forest 15, Westside-Macon 2, Beach 1, Dawson County 1

Class 2A

1. Benedictine (16) - 160

2. Screven County - 127

3. Thomasville - 115

4. Hapeville Charter - 106

5. Rabun County - 95

6. Brooks County - 90

7. Jefferson County - 60

8. Heard County - 54

T9. Callaway - 34

T9. Dodge County - 34

Others receiving votes: Toombs County 3, Rockmart 2

Class A

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (16) - 160

2. Prince Avenue Christian - 137

3. Manchester - 122

4. Irwin County - 99

5. Mount Paran Christian - 88

6. Emanuel County Institute - 59

7. Macon County - 57

8. Clinch County - 42

9. Wesleyan - 34

10. Stratford Academy - 33

Others receiving votes: Tattnall Square 27, Athens Academy 14, Charlton County 3, Commerce 3, First Presbyterian Day 1

Dropped out: Tattnall Square (4)

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

    Here's a quick look behind the scene's of the Ledger-Enquirer's recent photo shoot for the Dandy Dozen, a pre-season selection of some of the top high school football players in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition 2:03

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team 2:57

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

View More Video