GSWA releases Week 11 high school football polls

The Georgia Sports Writers Association’s Week 11 high school football polls featured a local team drawing votes for the first time in several weeks.
The Northside Patriots were third of the teams also receiving votes in Class 4A. The Patriots had two total points in the poll after improving their record to 7-1 with a 7-0 victory over Shaw Thursday.
Besides Northside, the Manchester Blue Devils was the only other local team to receive any votes. The Blue Devils remain third in Class A after having a bye week last week.
Below are the GSWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.
Class 7A
1. Lowndes (12) - 156
2. Archer (4) - 145
3. Grayson - 124
4. Tift County - 99
T5. South Forsyth - 85
T5. Walton - 85
7. McEachern - 58
8. Colquitt County - 53
9. North Gwinnett - 43
10. Brookwood - 27
Others receiving votes: Meadowcreek 2, Mountain View 2, Milton 1
Class 6A
1. Tucker (13) - 155
2. Mays (2) - 143
3. Coffee - 108
T4. Lee County (1) - 103
T4. Harrison - 103
6. Dalton - 67
7. Northside-Warner Robins - 50
8. Douglas Co. - 46
9. Langston Hughes - 37
10. Richmond Hill - 35
Others receiving votes: Brunswick 9, Glynn Academy 8, Allatoona 7, Winder-Barrow 5, Alexander 2, Alpharetta 1, Valdosta 1
Dropped out: Winder-Barrow (8)
Class 5A
1. Rome (15) - 159
2. Stockbridge (1) - 135
3. Buford - 127
4. Warner Robins - 116
5. Jones County - 103
6. Griffin - 68
7. Carver-Atlanta - 57
8. Starr’s Mill - 52
9. Flowery Branch - 28
10. Wayne County - 15
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 8, Ware County 5, Bainbridge 4, Banneker 1, Eagle’s Landing 1, Kell 1
Dropped out: Kell (10)
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (16) - 160
2. Thomson - 135
3. Ridgeland - 121
4. Marist - 108
5. Burke County - 85
6. Blessed Trinity - 67
7. Jefferson - 53
8. Woodward Academy - 51
9. Cedartown - 20
10. Heritage-Catoosa - 19
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 17, Troup 14, Northside-Columbus 2, Eastside-Covington 1
Dropped out: Troup (9)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (16) - 160
2. Greater Atlanta Christian - 135
3. Peach County - 130
4. Jenkins-Savannah - 105
5. Calhoun - 99
6. Bremen - 80
7. Crisp County - 63
8. Morgan County - 47
9. Monroe Area - 25
10. Lovett - 16
Others receiving votes: Windsor Forest 15, Westside-Macon 2, Beach 1, Dawson County 1
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (16) - 160
2. Screven County - 127
3. Thomasville - 115
4. Hapeville Charter - 106
5. Rabun County - 95
6. Brooks County - 90
7. Jefferson County - 60
8. Heard County - 54
T9. Callaway - 34
T9. Dodge County - 34
Others receiving votes: Toombs County 3, Rockmart 2
Class A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (16) - 160
2. Prince Avenue Christian - 137
3. Manchester - 122
4. Irwin County - 99
5. Mount Paran Christian - 88
6. Emanuel County Institute - 59
7. Macon County - 57
8. Clinch County - 42
9. Wesleyan - 34
10. Stratford Academy - 33
Others receiving votes: Tattnall Square 27, Athens Academy 14, Charlton County 3, Commerce 3, First Presbyterian Day 1
Dropped out: Tattnall Square (4)
