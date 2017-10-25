Northside softball goes for it all in third straight Elite Eight

With the Northside softball team nearing the start of its third consecutive Elite Eight appearance, the Lady Patriots are hopeful the third time winds up being the charm.
The Lady Patriots open play in Class 4A’s quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday when they host Stephens County. Northside has established itself as a team everyone expects to contend for a title, but for head coach Brandon Jenkins, blocking out those past achievements took a great deal of focus.
“It’s very easy to get distracted and caught up in what we did last year and what we’ve done the last two or three years in becoming a dominant program,” Jenkins said. “The girls have done a great job handling it, and a lot of that is experience. You can’t coach experience. The fact that this is our third Elite Eight appearance in a row and we’ve won three region championships in a row is huge.”
Two Lady Patriots who have garnered a great deal of experience are seniors Hannah George and Ciara Jesus, who Jenkins said now have over 110 victories at the high school level. George has been nearly unhittable in 2017, as she boasts a 13-0 record with a 0.20 ERA.
The upside for Northside is George isn’t the only dominant pitcher on the roster. Sophomore Raelee Weaver has proven herself to be formidable in the circle as well, posting an 11-0 record with a sub-1.00 ERA.
“Both of them have really stepped up,” Jenkins said. “They’ve helped each other out from the standpoint that we’re not relying on one pitcher. They’re both well-rested, and they both feed off each other.”
Jenkins had a tough time singling out hitters who have shined in the state tournament, which is a good problem to have. During Northside’s second round matchup with Woodward Academy, every hitter in the Lady Patriots’ lineup had multiple hits.
While power hitters such as George, Gabi Apiag and Kaylee Fuller steal the show with deep shots, every batter in the Northside brigade has been a nuisance to opposing pitchers.
Jenkins’ mindset for the Elite Eight is simple -- the players need to stick to what they’ve done all season. Though the stakes have never been higher, the Lady Patriots played their share of tough competition and have a 30-2 record to show for it.
At the team’s last practice of the year at home, the Lady Patriots put on a Tacky Tuesday. With the players and Jenkins sporting all sorts of mismatched outfits, it was a chance for the players to laugh a little before they chase a state championship.
Great last practice of the year at home! Love these girls! #TackyTuesday #enjoyingthejourney pic.twitter.com/hy7DMNqYj3— Northside Softball (@NHSPatriots) October 25, 2017
“I told them, ‘Look, we’re at the point that there’s no more preparation we can do. We’re either ready or we’re not ready,’” Jenkins said. “Now, it’s just about repetition, batters getting some cuts in, pitchers throwing some bullpen sessions and everyone taking some ground balls.
“We’re ready to go. We’re tired of waiting around.”
