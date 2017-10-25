ASWA’s Week 9 high school football polls released

A look at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s latest Class 7A poll shows when it comes to the No. 1 team, it’s still Central.
The Red Devils are once again at the top of Class 7A after drawing 21 first-place votes in the Week 9 poll. Central is now 8-0 after holding off Lee in a shootout Saturday in Montgomery.
Below are the ASWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.
Class 7A
1. Central-Phenix City (21) - 313
2. Hoover (5) - 263
3. Thompson (1) - 226
4. Hewitt-Trussville (1) - 201
5. McGill-Toolen - 172
6. Auburn - 138
7. Fairhope - 114
8. Mountain Brook - 84
9. Bob Jones - 45
10. Sparkman - 32
Others receiving votes: Spain Park 7, Davidson 1.
Class 6A
1. Austin (23) - 320
2. Oxford (3) - 254
3. Pinson Valley (2) - 237
4. Spanish Fort - 182
5. Homewood - 171
6. Benjamin Russell - 118
7. Clay-Chalkville - 98
8. Park Crossing - 79
9. Wetumpka - 74
10. Opelika - 24
Others receiving votes: Sidney Lanier 19, Daphne 11, Columbia 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3, Shades Valley 2, Muscle Shoals 1.
Class 5A
1. Briarwood Chr. (28) - 336
2. Carroll - 249
3. Beauregard - 221
4. Wenonah - 180
5. Etowah - 143
T6. Mae Jemison-Huntsville - 130
T6. St. Paul’s - 130
8. Demopolis - 91
9. Guntersville - 45
10. Vigor - 28
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 22, Mortimer Jordan 9, Eufaula 5, Central-Clay Co. 3, Brooks 1, Calera 1, Pleasant Grove 1, St. Clair Co. 1.
Class 4A
1. Andalusia (22) - 317
2. Rogers (6) - 267
3. UMS-Wright - 225
4. Wilson - 179
5. Fayette Co. - 149
6. Tallassee - 125
7. Saks - 92
8. Hokes Bluff - 89
9. Leeds - 61
10. Thomasville - 45
Others receiving votes: Munford 34, Madison Acad. 8, Alabama Chr. 4, Deshler 1.
Class 3A
1. Piedmont (26) - 330
2. Gordo (2) - 253
3. Randolph Co. - 206
4. Fultondale - 190
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen - 159
6. Plainview - 113
7. Ohatchee - 100
8. Mobile Chr. - 69
9. Clarke Co. - 54
10. Wicksburg - 35
Others receiving votes: Montgomery Acad. 23, Sylvania 20, West Morgan 19, Weaver 11, Colbert Heights 7, T.R. Miller 3, American Chr. 2, Pike Co. 2.
Class 2A
1. Fyffe (25) - 327
2. Lanett (3) - 261
3. LaFayette - 213
4. Goshen - 184
5. St. Luke’s - 168
6. Sulligent - 130
7. Leroy - 97
8. Elba - 76
9. Luverne - 42
10. Ariton - 27
Others receiving votes: Thorsby 25, Aliceville 16, Sand Rock 15, Cleveland 5, Tarrant 4, Abbeville 3, Lamar Co. 2, Falkville 1.
Class A
1. Maplesville (28) - 336
2. Georgiana - 244
3. Sweet Water - 220
4. Pickens Co. - 190
5. Wadley - 169
6. Lynn - 143
7. Brantley - 107
8. Houston Co. - 77
9. Isabella - 59
10. Addison - 20
Others receiving votes: Hackleburg 9, Talladega Co. Central 5, Spring Garden 4, Hubbertville 3, Notasulga 3, South Lamar 3, Decatur Heritage 2, Linden 2.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments