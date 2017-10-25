Central High quarterback Peter Parrish throws against Bob Jones of Huntsville at Garrett-Harrison Stadium Friday. The Red Devils won 33-7.
High School Sports

ASWA’s Week 9 high school football polls released

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 25, 2017 5:30 PM

A look at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s latest Class 7A poll shows when it comes to the No. 1 team, it’s still Central.

The Red Devils are once again at the top of Class 7A after drawing 21 first-place votes in the Week 9 poll. Central is now 8-0 after holding off Lee in a shootout Saturday in Montgomery.

Below are the ASWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.

Class 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (21) - 313

2. Hoover (5) - 263

3. Thompson (1) - 226

4. Hewitt-Trussville (1) - 201

5. McGill-Toolen - 172

6. Auburn - 138

7. Fairhope - 114

8. Mountain Brook - 84

9. Bob Jones - 45

10. Sparkman - 32

Others receiving votes: Spain Park 7, Davidson 1.

Class 6A

1. Austin (23) - 320

2. Oxford (3) - 254

3. Pinson Valley (2) - 237

4. Spanish Fort - 182

5. Homewood - 171

6. Benjamin Russell - 118

7. Clay-Chalkville - 98

8. Park Crossing - 79

9. Wetumpka - 74

10. Opelika - 24

Others receiving votes: Sidney Lanier 19, Daphne 11, Columbia 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3, Shades Valley 2, Muscle Shoals 1.

Class 5A

1. Briarwood Chr. (28) - 336

2. Carroll - 249

3. Beauregard - 221

4. Wenonah - 180

5. Etowah - 143

T6. Mae Jemison-Huntsville - 130

T6. St. Paul’s - 130

8. Demopolis - 91

9. Guntersville - 45

10. Vigor - 28

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 22, Mortimer Jordan 9, Eufaula 5, Central-Clay Co. 3, Brooks 1, Calera 1, Pleasant Grove 1, St. Clair Co. 1.

Class 4A

1. Andalusia (22) - 317

2. Rogers (6) - 267

3. UMS-Wright - 225

4. Wilson - 179

5. Fayette Co. - 149

6. Tallassee - 125

7. Saks - 92

8. Hokes Bluff - 89

9. Leeds - 61

10. Thomasville - 45

Others receiving votes: Munford 34, Madison Acad. 8, Alabama Chr. 4, Deshler 1.

Class 3A

1. Piedmont (26) - 330

2. Gordo (2) - 253

3. Randolph Co. - 206

4. Fultondale - 190

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen - 159

6. Plainview - 113

7. Ohatchee - 100

8. Mobile Chr. - 69

9. Clarke Co. - 54

10. Wicksburg - 35

Others receiving votes: Montgomery Acad. 23, Sylvania 20, West Morgan 19, Weaver 11, Colbert Heights 7, T.R. Miller 3, American Chr. 2, Pike Co. 2.

Class 2A

1. Fyffe (25) - 327

2. Lanett (3) - 261

3. LaFayette - 213

4. Goshen - 184

5. St. Luke’s - 168

6. Sulligent - 130

7. Leroy - 97

8. Elba - 76

9. Luverne - 42

10. Ariton - 27

Others receiving votes: Thorsby 25, Aliceville 16, Sand Rock 15, Cleveland 5, Tarrant 4, Abbeville 3, Lamar Co. 2, Falkville 1.

Class A

1. Maplesville (28) - 336

2. Georgiana - 244

3. Sweet Water - 220

4. Pickens Co. - 190

5. Wadley - 169

6. Lynn - 143

7. Brantley - 107

8. Houston Co. - 77

9. Isabella - 59

10. Addison - 20

Others receiving votes: Hackleburg 9, Talladega Co. Central 5, Spring Garden 4, Hubbertville 3, Notasulga 3, South Lamar 3, Decatur Heritage 2, Linden 2.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

