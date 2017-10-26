Marion County’s Ansley Whitley came through in the circle and in the batter’s box in the Lady Eagles 3-2 loss to Trion on Thursday, October 26, 2017.
Marion County softball falls to Trion in extra-inning battle

By Jordan D. Hill

October 26, 2017 11:53 AM

It took extra innings to decide Marion County’s showdown with Trion Thursday morning in the Class A Public quarterfinals.

Trion right fielder Josie Maddux’s two-out RBI double in the eighth inning pushed the Lady Bulldogs past Marion in a 3-2 victory. The hit was the last of only a few scoring opportunities either side had in a pitcher’s duel.

Marion County pitcher Ansley Whitley was in control for most of the game, pitching all eight innings while surrendering three runs and recording eight strikeouts.

Whitley handled herself well in the circle, but it was her batting that helped the Lady Eagles the most early. Whitley smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning for the game’s first run, only adding to what has been a productive year at the plate for the junior.

Trion answered back in the top of the fourth. Maddux hit her first RBI double of the afternoon, which scored two runs. Whitley ended the frame with back-to-back strikeouts, but the damage was done.

Fortunately for Whitley, her offense came through in the fifth.

With runners on first and third, Marion County second baseman Amelia Rodriguez delivered an RBI single to score Kilby Kirksey. Kirksey’s run left the game tied at 2-2.

Marion County’s loss included several missed opportunities on the base paths.

The team was aggressive in trying to advance runners, which cost them dearly in certain situations. The loss ended with a mistake on the bases, as Trion turned a double play by striking out a Marion County batter then picking off the runner who was too far off first base.

As a result of the loss, Marion County moves to the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination tournament. The Lady Eagles will play at 10 a.m. Friday.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

