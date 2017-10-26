Mary Beth Cahalan’s homer helps Northside start Elite Eight with win

Northside sophomore catcher Mary Beth Cahalan admitted she was nervous in her first at-bat of the Lady Patriots’ game Thursday.
A first-year starter, Cahalan settled into the batter’s box in a big moment in Northside’s Elite Eight opener against Stephens County. With a runner on first base and the score still 0-0 in the second inning, Cahalan recognized the Stephens County pitcher’s rise ball and put a good swing on it. The ball carried to left field, where the outfielder seemed to have plenty of time to make the play.
At this point in the postseason, the unexpected tends to occur more often. That’s exactly what transpired on Cahalan’s fly ball.
While most anticipated a deep fly out, the softball ricocheted off the fielder’s glove and over the wall. Cahalan’s efforts resulted in a two-run home run, which got the Northside offense going in a 5-1 victory over the Lady Indians.
“I ended up seeing the pitch early and got all of it,” Cahalan said. “I didn’t think it was going over, but then it hit off her glove and went over. Everybody went crazy. I was just trying to pick up my teammates and help (pitcher) Hannah (George).”
Cahalan’s two-run shot was the kind of help George needed on the night. She was once again dominant in the circle for Northside, giving up only three hits and one earned run while striking out 11.
As valuable as the two-run cushion was for George, she and her teammates eventually added to it. Kennedi Bedell came through with an RBI double in the fifth inning, then Emily Holmes delivered an RBI single in the seventh. George capped off the seventh with an RBI single.
Northside head coach Brandon Jenkins told his team that at this point in the postseason, every team is capable of playing. Stephens County kept it tight with Northside for the bulk of Thursday’s game, with the Lady Patriots eventually chipping away to take control.
Of course, none of that would have been possible without Cahalan’s unusual home run. Regardless of its unexpectedness, Cahalan’s performance has Northside one step closer to a state championship.
“We’ve been focusing on four games,” Cahalan said. “Now that there’s only three left, we’re really pushing. All of our hard work is paying off, and we’re just ready to see what’s next.”
Jordan D. Hill
