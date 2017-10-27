Northside’s Hannah George handles Northwest Whitfield in victory

While the Northside offense tried to figure things out in the early goings against Northwest Whitfield Friday night, Northside pitcher Hannah George made sure the Lady Bruins could not take advantage.
The Lady Patriots’ issues with bringing home runners in the first few innings were minimized by another great start from George. The senior threw another complete game -- her second of the evening -- as Northside finally got things rolling late in an 8-1 victory.
George surrendered only three hits and did not give up an earned run while notching six strikeouts. But for George, a lot of the credit went to the other eight Northside players on the field.
“It was just a big relief,” George said of the victory. “This is awesome to have this team that backs me up. Even though I don’t have my best stuff, they score runs and back me up whenever they can. It’s really great to be here and be with my team.”
Although George might have felt she was not on her A game, it was plenty for Northside, especially early on. The Lady Patriots loaded the bases in three of the first four innings of the contest. Despite those opportunities, third baseman Raelee Weaver’s RBI single in the first inning brought home the only run until the fifth.
George, meanwhile, allowed only two baserunners in those first four innings.
Northside left fielder Karlee Fuller got the offense back on track in the fifth with a solo home run. The Lady Patriots sealed the victory in the seventh, bringing home six runners. First baseman Ciara Jesus hit a two-run home run, shortstop Gabi Apiag singled to center field to score one run and George joined in with an RBI double.
George was the constant through it all as she helped the Lady Patriots claim another big victory in their pursuit for a state championship. For head coach Brandon Jenkins, George’s determination at this point in the season has been simply impressive.
“She wants the ball, and that’s the biggest thing,” Jenkins said. “We kept asking her how she was doing, and she said, ‘I’m fine, Coach. I’m ready to go.’ She doesn’t want anyone else out there but her. She’s earned it, and she deserves it. We’re going to go with her until she can’t go anymore.”
George said she was a little tired at the game’s end, though that might have been due to the late conclusion rather than the 224 pitches she threw Friday. But she said she’ll have time to rest up before the team hits the field at 6 p.m. Friday against Madison County, which promises to be trouble for the Lady Red Raiders.
“I’m going to school, resting a little bit and then going right back at it,” George said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
