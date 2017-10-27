Marion County meets its match against Georgia Military

The Marion County softball team saw its season close Friday morning in a 9-3 loss to Georgia Military College.
Georgia Military College took total control of the Class A Public matchup in the third inning. With the game tied 0-0, the Lady Bulldogs took the lead when Jordan Waller outran a throw to home plate with the bases loaded. The next batter, center fielder Kate McGhee, hit a grand slam, leaving Marion County in a 5-0 hole. When the frame finally ended, Marion County trailed 7-0.
The Lady Eagles did not register a hit against Lady Bulldogs pitcher Taylor Scott until catcher Ashley Whitley’s single with two outs in the sixth inning. In the next at-bat, shortstop Ansley Whitley hit an RBI double for Marion County’s first run. Pitcher Britney Foster came through with an RBI single in the next at-bat, which brought both Whitley sisters home.
Foster ended the day with a 1-for-3 mark battling line with 2 RBIs. She also pitched 5.1 innings with six earned runs and nine strikeouts.
The sixth-inning scoring surge for the Lady Eagles brought them within four runs, leaving the door open for a comeback alive. Two runs by Georgia Military College in the seventh, however, dashed those hopes.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
