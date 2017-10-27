The Marion County softball team suffered their second consecutive loss on Friday, which ended the Lady Eagles’ 2017 season.
The Marion County softball team suffered their second consecutive loss on Friday, which ended the Lady Eagles’ 2017 season. Courtesy David Wells
The Marion County softball team suffered their second consecutive loss on Friday, which ended the Lady Eagles’ 2017 season. Courtesy David Wells

High School Sports

Marion County meets its match against Georgia Military

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 27, 2017 01:32 PM

The Marion County softball team saw its season close Friday morning in a 9-3 loss to Georgia Military College.

Georgia Military College took total control of the Class A Public matchup in the third inning. With the game tied 0-0, the Lady Bulldogs took the lead when Jordan Waller outran a throw to home plate with the bases loaded. The next batter, center fielder Kate McGhee, hit a grand slam, leaving Marion County in a 5-0 hole. When the frame finally ended, Marion County trailed 7-0.

The Lady Eagles did not register a hit against Lady Bulldogs pitcher Taylor Scott until catcher Ashley Whitley’s single with two outs in the sixth inning. In the next at-bat, shortstop Ansley Whitley hit an RBI double for Marion County’s first run. Pitcher Britney Foster came through with an RBI single in the next at-bat, which brought both Whitley sisters home.

Foster ended the day with a 1-for-3 mark battling line with 2 RBIs. She also pitched 5.1 innings with six earned runs and nine strikeouts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sixth-inning scoring surge for the Lady Eagles brought them within four runs, leaving the door open for a comeback alive. Two runs by Georgia Military College in the seventh, however, dashed those hopes.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

  Comments  