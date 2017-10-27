Northside tops West Laurens, advances to softball title game

For the second consecutive year, the Northside Lady Patriots will play for the Class 4A state title.
Northside rode a hot start and more standout pitching from Hannah George to a 7-0 victory over West Laurens. The Lady Patriots will play either West Laurens or Stephens County at 9 a.m Saturday with a chance to clinch a state championship.
“It all started (Thursday) night,” Northside head coach Brandon Jenkins said. “The bats came alive in the seventh inning, and with our girls it’s contagious. It was huge for us to shut them down in the top of the first and score early. It really got the girls fired up and ready to go.”
Northside got started quickly in the bottom of the first inning. Jada Chadwick gave the Lady Patriots their first lead with an RBI single. Karlee Fuller brought home Chadwick in the next at-bat, as Fuller sent a softball beyond the center field fence for a two-run home run.
Between the first and second innings, Jenkins reminded George her offense had done its part, and now it was her turn. As usual, George came through.
In her third start in the past two days, George once again was electric. She pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out 12 batters.
Of course, George can hit, too.
George gave Northside its second home run of the night, a solo blast to center that made the Lady Patriots’ lead 4-0. She repeated the feat to right field in the fifth.
“She’s been pitching really well for us, and tonight wasn’t any different,” Jenkins said. “She attacked and worked ahead in the count. She did that and helped herself offensively, too.”
Thanks to Northside’s undefeated record in the double-elimination tournament, the 9 a.m. game will not be a winner-take-all contest. If the Lady Patriots lose, a title-deciding game will follow.
Northside already has defeated West Laurens and Stephens County once during the tournament.
“This is what we’ve been fighting for for the last 12 months,” Jenkins said. “The girls have worked their tails off to get here, and now it’s right there in front of them.”
