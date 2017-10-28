Calvary Christian fends off late-charging Georgia Force

The Calvary Christian Knights put a blemish on Georgia Force’s record Friday night, giving the Force its first loss this season in a 26-19 victory.
The Knights (5-5, 3-0) made the most of a strong first half to improve their record to 5-5. Quarterback Kasen Andrews delivered again and again, as he rushed for two touchdowns and also threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Christopher to help Calvary Christian build a 19-9 lead at halftime.
Andrews connected with Christopher again in the third quarter, this time on a 17-yard score.
The Force (9-1, 0-0) managed to post 10 points in the second half to draw within a touchdown of the Knights. With the Force driving down to the Calvary Christian 30-yard line, Will Dyer made a game-sealing interception.
Andrews finished the victory with 299 total yards and four touchdowns. Bryce Andrews led all receivers with five receptions for 149 yards.
