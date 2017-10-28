Central's Justyn Ross goes up and over Opelika's Justin Lewis for the pass reception and dive into the end zone for Central's 2nd touchdown of the night against Opelika Friday night, September 29, 2017.
High School Sports

Justyn Ross shines as Central throttles Prattville

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 28, 2017 5:16 PM

Central senior wide receiver Justyn Ross put on quite a show in the Red Devils’ 56-20 victory over Prattville on Friday.

Ross was a menace to the Lions’ defense, reeling in four first-half receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Two of Ross’ touchdowns came on 80-yard scores, the first thrown by Peter Parrish and the second by Tucker Melton.

As usual, Ross wasn’t the only Red Devil to make outstanding plays.

In the first half against Prattville (3-5, 2-4), Parrish and Melton combined for 353 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Parrish was responsible for the only other score in the first half, taking off on a 35-yard scamper to the end zone in the second quarter.

Along with the offense’s usual effectiveness, the second half for Central (9-0, 6-0) featured scores from the defense and special teams. In the third quarter, Jamaar Spivey blocked a punt, and Ray Thornton recovered and returned it for a touchdown. Shortly thereafter, Jalen McWhite returned an interception for a touchdown.

Central ends the regular season 9-0, giving head coach Jamey DuBose is first undefeated regular season in 12 years as a head coach. The Red Devils have a week off before they begin their push for the school’s first state championship since 1993.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818

