Marion County running back Travon Matthews had another big game for the Eagles in their latest win.
High School Sports

Marion County outduels Dooly County in one-point thriller

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 28, 2017 8:03 PM

A late gamble by Dooly County proved unwise in Marion County’s victory Friday night.

Dooly County (3-6, 3-2) answered last in what was a back-and-forth region affair, scoring on a 12-yard pass to cut Marion County’s lead to 27-26 with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Rather than force an extra session, the Bobcats opted to go for two.

The Eagles’ defense forced an incomplete pass, finishing off a wild night of football.

Marion County (8-1, 4-1) got the last laugh on Dooly County due in large part to a strong response in the second half. Trailing the Bobcats 20-7 in the third quarter, Marion County scored 21 straight points thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Travon Matthews and a passing touchdown from Trice McCannon to Justin Brannon.

Matthews second score — an 82-yard run with 3:41 left in the fourth — gave Marion County its first lead of the contest. Matthews ended the night with 27 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Marion County moves on to face Schley County on Friday.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

  Comments  

