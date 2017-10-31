GSWA releases Week 12 high school football polls

For the second straight week, two local teams received votes in the Georgia Sports Writers Association’s high school football polls. This time, one new team entered while the other exited.
The Manchester Blue Devils were once again ranked No. 3 in Class A. The Blue Devils are now 9-0 and fresh off a 46-0 win over Hawkinsville. Manchester travels to Macon County Friday.
The Marion County Eagles returned to the teams receiving votes in Class A. The Eagles received one vote and boast an 8-1 record after beating Dooly County 27-26. The Eagles play at Schley County Friday.
After receiving a vote in last week’s poll, Northside dropped completely out. The Patriots lost to Cairo 35-31 Friday after leading the Syrupmakers 31-7 in the third quarter.
Below are the GSWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.
Class 7A
1. Lowndes (13) - 157
2. Archer (3) - 144
3. Grayson - 121
4. Tift County - 105
5. Walton - 89
6. South Forsyth - 80
7. McEachern - 62
8. North Gwinnett - 53
9. Brookwood - 34
10. Colquitt County - 28
Others receiving votes: Milton 5, North Paulding 1
Class 6A
1. Tucker (13) - 153
2. Mays (2) - 140
3. Coffee (1) - 108
4. Lee County - 105
5. Harrison - 95
6. Dalton - 72
7. Northside-Warner Robins - 58
8. Douglas County - 54
9. Brunswick - 26
10. Glynn Acadmey - 16
Others receiving votes: Winder-Barrow 10, Allatoona 7, Alpharetta 7, Richmond Hill 7, Langston Hughes 4, Stephenson 2, Evans 1
Dropped out: Langston Hughes (9), Richmond Hill (10)
Class 5A
1. Rome (14) - 158
2. Stockbridge (2) - 144
3. Buford - 127
4. Warner Robins - 113
5. Griffin - 80
6. Carver-Atlanta - 64
7. Jones County - 59
8. Starr’s Mill - 54
9. Flowery Branch - 31
10. Wayne County - 27
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 5, Bainbridge 3, Banneker 1, Eagle’s Landing 1
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (16) - 160
2. Ridgeland - 133
3. Burke County - 125
4. Marist - 115
5. Thomson - 80
6. Blessed Trinity - 69
7. Woodward Academy - 60
8. Jefferson - 46
9. Cedartown - 44
10. Heritage-Catoosa - 24
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 15, Troup 5, Eastside-Covington 4
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (16) - 160
2. Greater Atlanta Christian - 135
3. Peach County - 129
4. Jenkins-Savannah - 112
5. Calhoun - 101
6. Crisp County - 79
7. Morgan County - 62
8. Monroe Area - 42
9. Bremen - 30
10. Dawson County - 15
Others receiving votes: Westside-Macon 7, Lovett 4, Cook 2, Liberty County 1, Windsor Forest 1
Dropped out: Lovett (10)
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (16) - 160
2. Screven County - 130
3. Thomasville - 121
4. Rabun County - 113
5. Hapeville Charter - 111
6. Jefferson County - 73
7. Heard County - 56
8. Dodge County - 39
9. Brooks County - 38
10. Callaway - 36
Others receiving votes: Toombs County 8, Rockmart 1
Class A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (16) - 160
2. Prince Avenue Christian - 147
3. Manchester - 122
4. Irwin County - 100
5. Mount Paran Christian - 91
6. Emanuel County Institute - 69
7. Clinch County - 55
8. Macon County - 46
9. Wesleyan - 44
10. Stratford Academy - 38
Others receiving votes: Athens Academy 16, Marion County 1, Mitchell County 1
Dropped out: Tattnall Square (4)
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
