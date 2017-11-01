ASWA’s Week 10 high school football polls released

As the Central Red Devils rest up for the start of the playoffs, they’ll carry the Class 7A No. 1 ranking with them.
The Red Devils were once again voted No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 7A poll. Central drew 19 first-place votes after finishing the regular season 9-0. The Red Devils defeated Prattville 56-20 thanks in part to a big game from senior wide receiver Justyn Ross.
Below are the ASWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.
Class 7A
1. Central (19) - 326
2. Thompson (10) - 298
3. Hewitt-Trussville (1) - 237
4. McGill-Toolen - 199
5. Hoover - 184
6. Auburn - 158
7. Fairhope - 126
8. Mountain Brook - 91
9. Bob Jones - 55
10. Sparkman - 32
Others receiving votes: Davidson 4
Class 6A
1. Austin (25) - 344
2. Oxford (3) - 271
3. Pinson Valley (2) - 253
4. Spanish Fort - 200
5. Homewood - 182
6. Park Crossing - 140
7. Wetumpka - 128
8. Benjamin Russell -55
9. Opelika - 50
10. Clay-Chalkville - 34
Others receiving votes: Daphne 20, Sidney Lanier 12, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 8, Hueytown 7, Shades Valley 5, Muscle Shoals 1
Class 5A
1. Briarwood Christian (30) - 360
2. Carroll - 262
3. Beauregard - 240
4. Wenonah - 188
5. Etowah - 168
6. Mae Jemison-Huntsville - 137
7. St. Paul’s - 130
8. Demopolis - 95
9. Guntersville - 64
10. Vigor - 27
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 18, Mortimer Jordan 6, Jemison 5, St. John Paul II 4, Eufaula 3, Greenville 2, Calera 1
Class 4A
1. Andalusia (19) - 325
2. Rogers (11) - 301
3. UMS-Wright - 242
4. Fayette County - 188
5. Saks - 159
6. Tallassee - 156
7. Wilson - 113
8. Munford - 93
9. Thomasville - 79
10. Hokes Bluff - 20
Others receiving votes: Madison Academy 18, Montgomery Catholic 6, Northside 4, Leeds 3, Deshler 2, Sardis 1
Class 3A
1. Piedmont (27) - 350
2. Gordo (2) - 266
3. Randolph County - 227
4. Fultondale (1) - 212
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen - 183
6. Plainview - 130
7. Ohatchee - 110
8. Mobile Christian - 72
9. Clarke County - 66
10. Wicksburg - 37
Others receiving votes: West Morgan 17, Montgomery Academy 13, Sylvania 13, Colbert Heights 11, Weaver 3
Class 2A
1. Fyffe (26) - 348
2. Lanett (4) - 278
3. Goshen - 229
4. St. Luke’s - 209
5. Sulligent - 160
6. LaFayette - 137
7. Leroy - 120
8. Elba - 88
9. Luverne - 71
10. Ariton - 44
Others receiving votes: Sand Rock 7, Thorsby 7, Lamar County 4, Cleveland 3, Abbeville 2, Aliceville 2, Falkville 1
Class A
1. Maplesville (29) - 357
2. Georgiana (1) - 266
3. Sweet Water - 240
4. Pickens County - 202
5. Wadley - 179
6. Lynn - 154
7. Brantley - 124
8. Isabella - 87
9. Addison - 39
10. Houston County - 22
Others receiving votes: Hackleburg 21, South Lamar 5, Cedar Bluff 4, Talladega County Central 4, Highland Home 3, Linden 3
