Central's Amontae Spivey carries the ball into the end zone from the 5-yard line for the first touchdown of the night against Opelika Friday night, September 29, 2017
Central's Amontae Spivey carries the ball into the end zone from the 5-yard line for the first touchdown of the night against Opelika Friday night, September 29, 2017 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\Darrell Roaden
Central's Amontae Spivey carries the ball into the end zone from the 5-yard line for the first touchdown of the night against Opelika Friday night, September 29, 2017 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\Darrell Roaden

High School Sports

ASWA’s Week 10 high school football polls released

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 01, 2017 10:59 AM

As the Central Red Devils rest up for the start of the playoffs, they’ll carry the Class 7A No. 1 ranking with them.

The Red Devils were once again voted No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 7A poll. Central drew 19 first-place votes after finishing the regular season 9-0. The Red Devils defeated Prattville 56-20 thanks in part to a big game from senior wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Below are the ASWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.

Class 7A

1. Central (19) - 326

2. Thompson (10) - 298

3. Hewitt-Trussville (1) - 237

4. McGill-Toolen - 199

5. Hoover - 184

6. Auburn - 158

7. Fairhope - 126

8. Mountain Brook - 91

9. Bob Jones - 55

10. Sparkman - 32

Others receiving votes: Davidson 4

Class 6A

1. Austin (25) - 344

2. Oxford (3) - 271

3. Pinson Valley (2) - 253

4. Spanish Fort - 200

5. Homewood - 182

6. Park Crossing - 140

7. Wetumpka - 128

8. Benjamin Russell -55

9. Opelika - 50

10. Clay-Chalkville - 34

Others receiving votes: Daphne 20, Sidney Lanier 12, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 8, Hueytown 7, Shades Valley 5, Muscle Shoals 1

Class 5A

1. Briarwood Christian (30) - 360

2. Carroll - 262

3. Beauregard - 240

4. Wenonah - 188

5. Etowah - 168

6. Mae Jemison-Huntsville - 137

7. St. Paul’s - 130

8. Demopolis - 95

9. Guntersville - 64

10. Vigor - 27

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 18, Mortimer Jordan 6, Jemison 5, St. John Paul II 4, Eufaula 3, Greenville 2, Calera 1

Class 4A

1. Andalusia (19) - 325

2. Rogers (11) - 301

3. UMS-Wright - 242

4. Fayette County - 188

5. Saks - 159

6. Tallassee - 156

7. Wilson - 113

8. Munford - 93

9. Thomasville - 79

10. Hokes Bluff - 20

Others receiving votes: Madison Academy 18, Montgomery Catholic 6, Northside 4, Leeds 3, Deshler 2, Sardis 1

Class 3A

1. Piedmont (27) - 350

2. Gordo (2) - 266

3. Randolph County - 227

4. Fultondale (1) - 212

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen - 183

6. Plainview - 130

7. Ohatchee - 110

8. Mobile Christian - 72

9. Clarke County - 66

10. Wicksburg - 37

Others receiving votes: West Morgan 17, Montgomery Academy 13, Sylvania 13, Colbert Heights 11, Weaver 3

Class 2A

1. Fyffe (26) - 348

2. Lanett (4) - 278

3. Goshen - 229

4. St. Luke’s - 209

5. Sulligent - 160

6. LaFayette - 137

7. Leroy - 120

8. Elba - 88

9. Luverne - 71

10. Ariton - 44

Others receiving votes: Sand Rock 7, Thorsby 7, Lamar County 4, Cleveland 3, Abbeville 2, Aliceville 2, Falkville 1

Class A

1. Maplesville (29) - 357

2. Georgiana (1) - 266

3. Sweet Water - 240

4. Pickens County - 202

5. Wadley - 179

6. Lynn - 154

7. Brantley - 124

8. Isabella - 87

9. Addison - 39

10. Houston County - 22

Others receiving votes: Hackleburg 21, South Lamar 5, Cedar Bluff 4, Talladega County Central 4, Highland Home 3, Linden 3

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

    Here's a quick look behind the scene's of the Ledger-Enquirer's recent photo shoot for the Dandy Dozen, a pre-season selection of some of the top high school football players in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition 2:03

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team 2:57

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

View More Video