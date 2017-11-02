Callaway carves up Jordan to end Red Jackets’ season

A disastrous first quarter for Jordan on Thursday went a long way in dashing the Red Jackets’ playoff hopes.
Needing a win and a Lamar County loss to make the Class 2A playoffs, the Red Jackets (2-8, 1-4) were overmatched in a 42-12 road loss to Callaway. The Cavaliers (9-1, 4-1) put the contest out of reach in the first quarter, scoring 21 points to set the dominating tone they exhibited throughout the blowout.
As a result, the Red Jackets’ season has come to a close.
Callaway took an early 7-0 with a strong opening possession capped off by Kedrick Ramsey’s 7-yard touchdown run. After a Jordan possession ended on a failed fourth-down play, the Cavs came right back, scoring on D.J. Atkins’ 26-yard run to make it 14-0 with 3:40 left in the first.
Jordan’s next drive featured a play that was simply the beginning of the end.
Still within striking distance of Callaway, the Red Jackets sought to convert a third down when quarterback Emmanuel Mann took a hit in the backfield. Mann fumbled the football, which was picked up by Johnathon Leonard and returned 25 yards for a Callaway touchdown.
One week after topping Temple with a 43-41 win, the Red Jackets had no answer against the No. 2 team in Region 5-2A until it was much too late. At the first half’s end, Jordan had 35 yards of offense and two lost fumbles.
Jordan didn’t find the end zone until just under four minutes left in the third quarter, when Mann tossed the ball forward to Quintavious Hill as Hill came in motion across the field. It was likely the easiest touchdown pass of Mann’s career, as Hill took care of the rest with his 12-yard take-off to the end zone.
Mann added one more passing touchdown — this a 39-yard bomb reeled in by Junior Hill — with 7:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
