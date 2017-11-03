Harris County junior Cal’von Harris has been one of the most productive running backs in Georgia this season
Harris County junior Cal’von Harris has been one of the most productive running backs in Georgia this season Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\Darrell Roaden

High School Sports

Where do local high school football players rank in Georgia?

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 03, 2017 3:19 PM

With the end of the high school football regular season coming Friday night, there’s no better time to dive into the stats.

Thanks to Georgia High School Football Daily, we have access to the top rushers, passers and receivers in the state this season. To no one’s surprise, several local players made the lists.

Harris County’s Cal’von Harris and Hardaway’s Marco Lee have been two of the top running backs in the area. As it turns out, they’re among the best in the state, too. Each running back enters Friday in the top 10 in Georgia.

Two receivers — Columbus’ Mike Ramsey and Carver’s Jacobi Cunningham — were included among the state’s most productive.

No local player was among Georgia’s top passers. It’s worth noting Columbus junior quarterback Donovan Carter was leading Class 4A in passing when he sustained an injury midway through the season.

Here’s how the local stars rank among the top players in the Peach State:

Rushing yards

Meadowcreek senior Chauncey Williams leads the state with 2,010 yards.

  • Cal’von Harris, junior, Harris County - 1,491 (8th)
  • Marco Lee, senior, Hardaway - 1,455 (10th)
  • Travon Matthews, junior, Marion County - 1,223 (34th)
  • Richard Hill, senior, Brookstone - 1,080 (60th)
  • Kelvin Turner, senior, Manchester - 1,035 (66th)

Receiving yards

Heritage-Conyers senior Jordan “Mega” Young leads with 1,237 yards.

  • Mike Ramsey, senior, Columbus - 679 (48th)
  • Jacobi Cunningham, senior, Carver - 618 (58th)

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

