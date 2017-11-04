Marion County comes up short against Schley County

Schley County running back Calvin Sims’ big night Friday proved to be too much for the Marion County Eagles.
Sims rushed for three of Schley County’s five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 35-27 victory over Marion County (8-2, 4-1). Sims’ strong performance was nearly matched by teammate James Baker, who had two rushing touchdowns.
Friday’s matchup went back and forth from the beginning. Schley County scored 15 points in the first quarter thanks to two of Sims’ scores, while Marion County kept pace with 14 courtesy Travon Matthews’ 3-yard rushing touchdown and Trice McCannon’s 62-yard touchdown pass to Josh Rogers.
Baker did his part in the second quarter, scoring on a 61-yard run and a 27-yard rush to build a 28-14 lead for the home squad.
Marion County wouldn’t walk back to Buena Vista quietly, though. Matthews made it a one-score game with three minutes left in the third quarter courtesy a 21-yard touchdown run. After another Sims’ touchdown, Matthews scored again with 5:06 to go in the game, this time on a 1-yard scamper.
Matthews finished the game with 17 carries for 95 yards and three touchdowns.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments