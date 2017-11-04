Glenwood Gators eliminated in first round of playoffs

The Glenwood Gators’ season came down to one play Friday night.
Playing Morgan Academy in the first round of the AISA Class 3A playoffs, the Gators were in a do-or-die situation as they trailed 21-14 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Facing fourth-and-two on the Morgan Academy 19-yard line, quarterback Bryce Valero kept the ball and did his best to reach the first-down marker.
Valero came up one yard short, leaving the Gators (7-5, 3-2 Region 1-3A) with a seven-point defeat to end the year.
The loss was a tough one to swallow for Glenwood, which led 14-7 entering the fourth quarter. Morgan Academy’s Peyton Egbert tied the game with a 5-yard touchdown run with 11:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Egbert one-upped himself with 4:49 to go, putting his team ahead 21-14 on a 29-yard touchdown run.
Egbert’s two touchdowns were the only points for either side in the second half.
Glenwood’s David Copeland scored the first touchdown of the contest, making an interception and returning it 63 yards with just 1:32 to go before halftime. Morgan Academy (6-5, 3-2 Region 2-3A) quickly responded, with Egbert finding Hardin Utsey on a 59-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds to go in the quarter.
Not to be outdone, Valero answered with seven ticks left on the clock, scoring on a 43-yard run.
Glenwood failed to score after Valero’s rushing touchdown, and some of the reasons why stood solemnly on the sidelines. Running back Kayleem Bonds did not play in the loss and was later joined by wide receiver Cameron O’Neil, who spent the second half on crutches.
