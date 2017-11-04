Columbus’ Alex Salgado, pictured here at the Flat Rock Park 5K, once again was the fastest of the local cross country runners
Several local schools show out at cross country state meets

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 04, 2017 3:39 PM

Teams from nine different local schools participated in state cross country meets in Carrollton Friday and Saturday.

At the close of competition Saturday, Columbus High School had plenty to celebrate. Alex Salgado posted the fastest time of any local runner, finishing sixth in the Class 4A boys race with a time of 16:51.53. Heaven Allen and Kylie Davenport finished 40th and 41st in the girls race to help the Lady Blue Devils finish 11th.

The Brookstone boys squad was the only local team with a top-10 finish, taking ninth in Class A Private. Caleb Patillo posted the Cougars’ best time, clocking in at 18:39.74.

Below are the team results for the local teams, including each team’s top runner. For full meet results, go to PTGroupOnline.com

Class 5A Girls

Harris County Lady Tigers: 27th with 26:27.12 average; Top runner: Devin Helms - 21:44.24 (42nd)

1. McIntosh - 20:03.11 average; 2. Woodland Cartersville - 20:23.44; 3. Starr’s Mill - 20:57.69; 4. Flowery Branch - 21:02.27; 5. Grady - 21:18.14

Class 4A Boys

Columbus Blue Devils: 14th with 19:02.25 average; Top runner: Alex Salgado - 16:51.53 (6th)

Northside Patriots: 18th with 19:46.83 average; Top runner: Jack Forbes - 18:35.69 (56th)

Hardaway Hawks: 26th with 20:55.07 average; Top runner: Dominique Thomas - 18:36.18 (57th)

1. Marist - 17:13.36 average; 2. St. Pius - 17:16.20; 3. North Oconee - 17:53.75; 4. Blessed Trinity - 17:51.97; 5. Oconee County - 17:59.77

Class 4A Girls

Columbus Lady Blue Devils: 11th with 23:11.90 average; Top runner: Heaven Allen - 21:59.94 (40th)

Northside Lady Patriots: 17th with 24:25.85 average; Top runner: Lucy Gray - 23:29.38 (70th)

Shaw Lady Raiders: 26th with 26:58.09 average; Top runner: Keyanna Davis - 24:49.56 (104th)

1. Marist - 20:10.92 average; 2. Oconee County - 20:27.21; 3. Blessed Trinity - 21:06.27; 4. St. Pius - 21:06.55; 5. White County - 21:25.20

Class 3A Boys

Kendrick Cherokees: 30th with 23:16.09 average; Top runner: Xavier Thomas - 22:28.17 (180th)

1. Westminster - 17:21.65 average; 2. Dawson County - 17:40.69; 3. Pace Academy - 18:04.40; 4. North Hall - 18:06.67; 5. Lovett - 18:28.66

Class 2A Boys

Jordan Red Jackets: 18th with 20:47.50 average; Top runner: Demarcus Boulware - 18:32.85 (14th)

Spencer Greenwave: 24th with 21:38.83 average; Top runner: Shaquile Harvey - 20:44.09 (108th)

Class 2A Girls

Jordan Lady Red Jackets: 14th with 26:14.12 average; Top runner: Trinity Seguin - 22:40.91 (14th)

1. Bleckley County - 22:06.00 average; 2. Banks County - 23:00.44; 3. Rockmart - 23:16.80; 4. Armuchee - 23:27.37; 5. Rabun County - 23:39.75

Class A Private Boys

Brookstone Cougars: 9th with 19:14.12 average ; Top runner: Caleb Patillo - 18:39.74 (27th)

1. Hebron Christian Academy - 17.59.99 average time 2. Landmark Christian - 18:08.54 3. Whitefield Academy - 18:18.39 4. Wesleyan - 18:35.51 5. Savannah Christian - 18:41.19

Class A Private Girls

Brookstone Lady Cougars: 15th with 26:45.91 average; Top runner: Gigi Yancey - 25:42.32 (76th)

1. Landmark Christian - 20:56.91 average time; 2. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 21:38.16; 3. Athens Academy - 22:29.74; 4. Wesleyan - 23:03.58; 5. Providence Christian - 22:47.61

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

