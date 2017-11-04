Justyn Ross and the Central Red Devils kick off the Class 7A playoffs Friday when they host Theodore
High school football playoff matchups in Alabama, Georgia set

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 04, 2017 4:25 PM

When the dust finally settled Friday night, six local teams learned who they’ll be facing in the playoffs.

This edition of the state football playoffs in Alabama and Georgia has a road feel for most of the teams in and around Columbus. As of now, the Central Red Devils and the Calvary Christian Knights are the only ones opening the playoffs at home.

Several other local teams are likely to join this list Monday, when the Class A brackets are announced.

Below are the playoff matchups:

Alabama Playoffs

CLASS 7A

No. 4 Theodore (6-4, 4-4 Region 1-7A) at No. 1 Central (9-0, 6-0 Region 2-7A)

Georgia Playoffs

CLASS 5A

No. 3 Harris County (5-5, 2-2 Region 1-5A) at No. 2 Ware County (4-5, 3-1 Region 2-5A)

CLASS 4A

No. 3 Northside (8-2, 5-2 Region 1-4A) at No. 2 West Laurens (5-5, 3-2 Region 2-4A)

No. 4 Carver (3-7, 3-4 Region 1-4A) at No. 1 Mary Persons (8-2, 5-0 Region 2-4A)

CLASS 2A

No. 4 Spencer (5-5, 2-3 Region 5-2A) at No. 1 Hapeville Charter (9-1, 6-0 Region Region 6-2A)

GICAA Class 11

Creekside Christian Academy (9-2, 2-1 GICAA East) at Calvary Christian (5-5, 3-0 GICAA West)

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

