High school football playoff matchups in Alabama, Georgia set

When the dust finally settled Friday night, six local teams learned who they’ll be facing in the playoffs.
This edition of the state football playoffs in Alabama and Georgia has a road feel for most of the teams in and around Columbus. As of now, the Central Red Devils and the Calvary Christian Knights are the only ones opening the playoffs at home.
Several other local teams are likely to join this list Monday, when the Class A brackets are announced.
Below are the playoff matchups:
Alabama Playoffs
CLASS 7A
No. 4 Theodore (6-4, 4-4 Region 1-7A) at No. 1 Central (9-0, 6-0 Region 2-7A)
Georgia Playoffs
CLASS 5A
No. 3 Harris County (5-5, 2-2 Region 1-5A) at No. 2 Ware County (4-5, 3-1 Region 2-5A)
CLASS 4A
No. 3 Northside (8-2, 5-2 Region 1-4A) at No. 2 West Laurens (5-5, 3-2 Region 2-4A)
No. 4 Carver (3-7, 3-4 Region 1-4A) at No. 1 Mary Persons (8-2, 5-0 Region 2-4A)
CLASS 2A
No. 4 Spencer (5-5, 2-3 Region 5-2A) at No. 1 Hapeville Charter (9-1, 6-0 Region Region 6-2A)
GICAA Class 11
Creekside Christian Academy (9-2, 2-1 GICAA East) at Calvary Christian (5-5, 3-0 GICAA West)
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
