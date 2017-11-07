Manchester moves up in GSWA’s latest high school football polls

As Manchester prepares for the start of the Class A Public playoffs, the Blue Devils have a new ranking beside their names.
Manchester moved up to No. 2 in the Georgia Sports Writer Association’s latest Class A poll. The Blue Devils finished the regular season 10-0 with a 22-20 win over Macon County last Friday.
The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed in the Class A Public playoffs and have a bye week as a result. Manchester will play the winner of Chattahoochee County and Washington-Wilkes next week.
Below are the GSWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.
This will be the last GSWA poll until the playoffs have concluded.
Class 7A
1. Lowndes (11) - 137
2. Archer (3) - 127
3. Grayson - 118
T4. Tift County - 86
T4. Walton - 86
6. South Forsyth - 72
7. North Gwinnett - 57
8. Brookwood - 42
9. Colquitt County - 30
10. Milton - 11
Others receiving votes: McEachern 6, Hillgrove 2, North Paulding 2, Mill Creek 1, Mountain View 1, Parkview 1
Dropped out: McEachern (7)
Class 6A
1. Tucker (12) - 138
2. Mays (2) - 125
3. Lee County - 106
T4. Douglas Co. - 81
T4. Northside-Warner Robins - 81
6. Coffee - 53
7. Brunswick - 49
8. Harrison - 42
9. Glynn Academy - 27
10. Allatoona - 25
Others receiving votes: Alpharetta 21, Winder Barrow 9, Dalton 6, Evans 4, Richmond Hill 2
Dropped out: Dalton (6)
Class 5A
1. Rome (12) - 138
2. Stockbridge (2) - 126
3. Buford - 112
4. Warner Robins - 100
5. Griffin - 76
6. Carver-Atlanta - 63
7. Jones County - 62
8. Starr’s Mill - 48
9. Wayne County - 26
10. Carrollton - 10
Others receiving votes: Flowery Branch 8, Banneker 1
Dropped out: Flowery Branch (9)
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (14) - 140
2. Ridgeland - 113
3. Burke County - 99
4. Marist - 93
5. Thomson - 79
6. Woodward Academy - 62
7. Blessed Trinity - 58
8. Cedartown - 36
9. Jefferson - 31
10. Heritage-Catoosa - 28
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 24, Eastside-Covington 5, Troup 2
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (14) - 140
T2. Greater Atlanta Christian - 115
T2. Peach County - 115
4. Jenkins-Savannah - 100
5. Calhoun - 87
6. Crisp County - 68
7. Morgan County - 56
8. Monroe Area - 35
9. Bremen - 33
10. Lovett - 6
Others receiving votes: Dawson County 5, Westside-Macon 5, Liberty County 3, Westminster 1, Windsor Forest 1
Dropped out: Dawson County (10)
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (14) - 140
2. Screven County - 110
3. Thomasville - 104
4. Hapeville Charter - 99
5. Rabun County - 96
6. Heard County - 54
7. Dodge County - 51
8. Brooks County - 45
9. Callaway - 33
10. Jefferson County - 27
Others receiving votes: Toombs County 5
Class A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (14) - 140
2. Manchester - 118
3. Mount Paran Christian - 82
4. Irwin County - 81
5. Emanuel County Institute - 70
6. Athens Academy - 67
7. Prince Avenue Christian - 54
8. Clinch County - 51
9. Wesleyan - 45
10. Macon County - 30
Others receiving votes: Stratford Academy 9, Mitchell County 6, Aquinas 2, Commerce 2, Calvary Day 1, Mt. Zion-Carroll 1, Schley County 1
Dropped out: Stratford Academy (10)
