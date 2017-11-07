Four local Class A teams officially make the postseason

With the Class A Public and Private playoff brackets’ release, there are now 10 local high school football teams that will play in the postseason.
After the latest GHSA power ratings were calculated, Manchester, Marion County, Chattahoochee County and Brookstone have made the postseason. Manchester, Marion County, and Chattahoochee County will play in the Public playoff bracket, while Brookstone is seeded in the Private bracket.
The matchups are as follows. Note that the number beside each team is its power rating within that particular bracket.
Class A-Public
No. 1 Manchester (10-0 5-0 Region 4-Division-A-A) - First Round Bye
No. 24 Telfair County (4-6, 3-4 Region 2-A) at No. 9 Marion County (8-2, 4-1 Region 4-Division-A-A)
No. 17 Chattahoochee County (7-3, 7-2 Region 1-Division-A-A) at No. 16 Washington-Wilkes (6-4, 4-1 Region 7-Division-B-A)
Class A-Private
No. 23 Brookstone (5-5, 3-2 Region 4-Division-A-A) at No. 10 Savannah Country Day (8-2, 4-1 Region 3-Division A-A)
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
