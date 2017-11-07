Brookstone’s Richard Hill breaks a tackle attempt by Pacelli's Justin Jackson to score in the first half of the Cougars and Vikings’ showdown on September 29, 2017
High School Sports

Four local Class A teams officially make the postseason

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 07, 2017 2:28 PM

With the Class A Public and Private playoff brackets’ release, there are now 10 local high school football teams that will play in the postseason.

After the latest GHSA power ratings were calculated, Manchester, Marion County, Chattahoochee County and Brookstone have made the postseason. Manchester, Marion County, and Chattahoochee County will play in the Public playoff bracket, while Brookstone is seeded in the Private bracket.

The matchups are as follows. Note that the number beside each team is its power rating within that particular bracket.

Class A-Public

No. 1 Manchester (10-0 5-0 Region 4-Division-A-A) - First Round Bye

No. 24 Telfair County (4-6, 3-4 Region 2-A) at No. 9 Marion County (8-2, 4-1 Region 4-Division-A-A)

No. 17 Chattahoochee County (7-3, 7-2 Region 1-Division-A-A) at No. 16 Washington-Wilkes (6-4, 4-1 Region 7-Division-B-A)

Class A-Private

No. 23 Brookstone (5-5, 3-2 Region 4-Division-A-A) at No. 10 Savannah Country Day (8-2, 4-1 Region 3-Division A-A)

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

  Comments  

