Central Red Devils still No. 1 in latest ASWA football poll

When the playoffs start Friday, the Central Red Devils will carry the No. 1 ranking in Class 7A with them.
Central was once again voted Class 7A’s No. 1 team in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association’s poll. The Red Devils received 16 first-place votes after having a bye week last week. Central begins the playoffs by hosting Theodore Friday.
This is the final ASWA poll until the playoffs have concluded.
Below are the ASWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.
Class 7A
1. Central-Phenix City (16) - 281
2. Thompson (9) - 258
3. Hewitt-Trussville (1) - 210
4. McGill-Toolen - 183
5. Auburn - 146
6. Hoover - 139
7. Fairhope - 89
8. Bob Jones - 82
9. Davidson - 41
10. Mountain Brook - 33
Others receiving votes: Sparkman 13, Lee-Montgomery (6-3) 6, Spain Park (6-4) 1.
Class 6A
1. Austin (20) - 293
2. Oxford (4) - 239
3. Pinson Valley (2) - 216
4. Spanish Fort - 181
5. Park Crossing - 155
6. Wetumpka - 126
7. Homewood - 85
8. Opelika - 63
9. Clay-Chalkville - 49
10. Sidney Lanier - 30
Others receiving votes: Daphne 22, Benjamin Russell 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 8, Muscle Shoals 3, Shades Valley 1.
Class 5A
1. Briarwood Chr. (26) - 312
2. Carroll - 223
3. Beauregard - 213
4. Wenonah - 164
5. Etowah - 144
6. Mae Jemison-Huntsville - 130
7. St. Paul’s - 123
8. Guntersville - 69
9. Vigor - 41
10. Demopolis - 32
Others receiving votes: Mortimer Jordan 20, Alexandria 7, Eufaula 4.
Class 4A
1. Andalusia (20) - 293
2. Rogers (6) - 252
3. Saks - 195
4. Tallassee - 152
5. UMS-Wright - 148
6. Munford - 128
7. Wilson - 127
8. Fayette Co. - 79
9. Hokes Bluff - 47
10. Montgomery Catholic - 24
Others receiving votes: Thomasville 14, Northside 8, Madison Acad. 7, Bibb Co. 3, Sardis 3, Deshler 2.
Class 3A
1. Piedmont (22) - 300
2. Gordo (3) - 236
3. Randolph Co. - 187
4. Fultondale - 180
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1) - 167
6. Plainview - 105
7. Ohatchee - 101
8 Clarke Co. - 88
9. Wicksburg - 50
10. West Morgan - 20
Others receiving votes: Sylvania 18, Mobile Chr. 14, Colbert Heights 9, Montgomery Acad. 6, J.B.Pennington 1.
Class 2A
1. Fyffe (24) - 306
2. Lanett (2) - 240
3. Goshen - 197
4. St. Luke’s - 182
5. Sulligent - 142
6. LaFayette - 121
7. Leroy - 100
8. Elba - 75
9. Luverne - 61
10. Ariton - 41
Others receiving votes: Sand Rock 7, Aliceville 4, Abbeville 2, Thorsby 2, Falkville 1, Tarrant 1.
Class A
1. Maplesville (26) - 312
2. Georgiana - 229
3. Sweet Water - 212
4. Wadley - 175
5. Lynn - 147
T6. Pickens Co. - 112
T6. Isabella - 112
8. Addison - 66
9. Brantley - 49
10. Houston Co. - 28
Others receiving votes: Hackleburg 25, Marengo 5, Highland Home 4, Cedar Bluff 2, Linden 2, South Lamar 2.
