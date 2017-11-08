Central softball’s Gracie Deaton, Tatyana Harris sign scholarships

After a strong spring season, two Central Lady Red Devils have cemented spots at the next level.
Central seniors Gracie Deaton and Tatyana Harris signed college scholarships Wednesday. Deaton will be attending the University of Alabama-Huntsville, while Harris will go to Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City.
“It’s one of the best days of the year to see two young ladies’ hard work and dedication result in a dream come true for both of them,” Central head coach Mitchell Holt said. “Tatyana and Gracie are two of the hardest-working young ladies that I have coached.”
Deaton was lights out in the circle her junior season, winning 26 games for the Lady Red Devils. She recorded 144 strikeouts and posted a 2.60 ERA and was later named the 2017 All-Bi-City Spring Softball Pitcher of the Year.
Harris, meanwhile, was a team captain and an outfielder for Central last season. She posted a .382 batting average with 21 hits and also stole 27 bases.
Both players have one go around left as Red Devils. The two are team captains for the 2018 campaign, with Deaton returning to the circle and Harris now getting work at second base.
While senior year leaves them with plenty to do, Wednesday was an opportunity to celebrate their futures.
“I am lucky to have been able to watch them become the young ladies they are,” Holt said. “We are all very proud of them.”
