Creekside crashes Calvary Christian’s playoff hopes

For the third consecutive season, the Creekside Christian Academy Cougars have ended Calvary Christian’s season.
Twenty-two unanswered points in the first quarter put the Knights in a hole they could not dig out of in the GICAA quarterfinals matchup. Although Calvary Christian cut the deficit to 10 points in the second, the game slipped away from there as Creekside (10-2, 2-1) claimed a 59-26 road victory.
Calvary Christian (5-6, 3-0) got off on the right foot to open the showdown when Kasen Andrews found brother Bryce Andrews for a 57-yard touchdown, putting the Knights ahead 7-0 with 10:07 left in the first quarter. Creekside promptly reeled off three touchdowns to end the quarter courtesy two passing touchdowns and a 69-yard interception that was returned for a touchdown.
The two teams traded blows in the second quarter, as Kasen Andrews threw touchdown passes to Zach Garcia and Bryce Andrews while Creekside added another passing score and a rushing touchdown.
The Cougars led 36-20 at halftime and quickly put the game out of reach when play resumed. Creekside scored 23 unanswered points to start the second half, which included two safeties.
Kasen and Bryce Andrews added one more score on a 24-yard pass with 12 seconds to go, but it was meaningless in the game’s outcome.
Kasen finished the game with 323 passing yards and four touchdowns to finish his senior season with 2,229 passing yards. Bryce had 174 receiving yards and three touchdowns to end his senior year with 1,398 receiving yards.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments